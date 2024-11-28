Quick Links
US EPA to phase down HFCs – aims for 85% reduction by 2036
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled new restrictions to significantly phase down the usage of hydrof...
Ban on small ACs with high-GWP refrigerants from 1 July to minimise environmental impact
From 1 July 2024, the Australian government will prohibit the import and manufacture of small air conditioners with a GW...
Display AddressHawker, NSW
PO Box 40180412 114 490
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC
Level 3, 1 Elizabeth Street03 8623 3014