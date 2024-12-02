A contemporary transformation of a 1960s Melbourne school

Rosanna Golf Links Primary School has been transformed from dilapidated 1960s buildings and demountables into a vibrant, contemporary learning community.

Additions include a new administration building, two new learning community buildings, and two refurbished buildings incorporating a resource centre, multipurpose room, deaf facility and Prep learning community.

The new buildings are set around a central courtyard with artificial turf courts and landscaping. This forms a bustling new heart to the school where the whole school community can gather for assemblies, student active recreation or outdoor learning opportunities. Building layouts were designed to preserve the rich established landscape, take advantage of views out across the suburb, and allow for the project to be implemented in four stages while the school was still operating.

The new Administration Building forms a welcoming new entry to the school, with a vibrant curved glazed brick wall drawing newcomers into the reception area. It improves the overall work environment for staff, with the provision of a large and naturally well-lit staff lounge and adjoining courtyard. The variety of staff spaces in the Administration Building have also been designed to foster closer staff relationships and collaboration, enabling professional learning and sharing of knowledge between teachers.

A diverse ranging of teaching spaces is provided in the new Learning Communities. Each building includes a series of teaching spaces arranged around a central gathering space, which encourages whole learning communities to come together. These gathering spaces are vital to staff and student collaboration, while the dedicated general purpose classroom (GPC) spaces are used for more directed learning activities. The classrooms are paired with shared storytelling areas, which cater for smaller group activities (such as reading recovery) or individual reflection. Each Learning Community contains wet areas with cooking facilities which can be used for targeted learning opportunities or used for catering during functions. Large covered outdoor learning areas allow activities to flow outside.

The two existing Buildings are now unrecognisable, after being extensively renovated to create a new Prep and Resources Hub and a new Multipurpose Hall. A new deaf facility is co-located with the school’s new resource space, which is an important feature of the school. At the time of construction there were 24 students enrolled in its program, which requires specialized spaces outside the standard entitlement, such as spaces for therapy provision by allied health professionals. This facility therefore improves access and inclusion for students with a disability. The new Multipurpose Building is used for whole school assemblies, out of hours school care and indoor sporting activities.

This project resulted in the total reinvigoration of a tired old school on a modest budget. It provided contemporary learning communities that contribute to a more cohesive site and sense of school community, while simultaneously ameliorating the existing recreation opportunities across the school.

Key products/suppliers