Mosaic Marrickville

Featuring 43 apartments in the centre of Marrickville, Benson McCormack Architects’ design for Mosaic pays homage to the cultural offerings of the inner-west Sydney suburb.

Featuring a number of notable music and food venues, Marrickville is often at the coalface of cultural change in Sydney. Developed by Astute Property the design features a bespoke building bringing a sense of elegance to a suburb known for its industrial, hard working nature. The project includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging between 50 to 80 sqm of internal floorspace.

Benson McCormack and interior design studio Axlund & Goldstein Interiors worked in tandem to deliver generous spaces, luxe interiors and peaceful outdoor spaces. A clay-white brick facade and charcoal metal finishes define the exterior of the building, with landscaping intertwined throughout.

As for the interiors, Axland & Goldstein Director Sue Axland says it was all about bringing texture and form to the spaces to elevate them beyond typical luxurious residences of this nature.

“Our approach to ‘Mosaic’ can be likened to a carefully curated mosaic artwork. Texturally diverse, whilst complex and layered, it sympathetically positions itself within the context of its urban cosmopolitan site,” she says.

Floor-to-ceiling windows draw natural light and offer views of the streetscape, with alfresco balconies seamlessly expanding indoor living spaces. Larger apartments include the likes of bars, laundry rooms and study nooks, ideal for the hybrid work cycle. Kitchens feature large stone benchtops and gun-metal grey fixtures underlining the contemporary grandeur of the development. A rich natural palette in the bedrooms and bathrooms set the tone for bold furniture pieces to be implemented.

The fourth level provides residents with a 200 sqm private communal garden and BBQ. There will also be a number of hospitality outlets located on the ground floor.

‘Mosaic’ is expected to be completed at the end of 2023.