Little National Hotel is located in Barton, Canberra, a short distance from Parliament House. The 120 room hotel, with architecture and interior design by Mathieson Architects, embraces the concept of ‘affordable luxury’, and is located on top of a four-level carpark.

The carpark is sheathed in perforated dark metal panels to enable natural ventilation, with edge strips in bright orange gold that reference the Golden Sun Moth, a fragile species whose natural habitat is the adjacent York Park.

At night, the strips are illuminated to activate the hotel façade. A dark glass curtain wall clads the hotel façade.

The hotel lobby is located on the ground level adjacent to the carpark entry and presents as a white glass box. Internally, the white glass facade cocoons the lobby space from the utilitarian carpark.

Concrete columns and a polished floor contrast with a travertine wall and a large custom oak reception desk.

The typical hotel guest rooms are located on Levels 5 and 6 and are based on the module of the carspaces below.

The compact guest rooms are planned efficiently with a focus on an oversized king size bed and a large picture window.

Leather bedheads, timber floorboards, and timber panelled ceilings create a subdued yet luxurious palette.

Generous public areas are provided on each floor of the hotel. The Library allows for business needs with private and communal work areas.

The Lounge incorporates an eclectic mix of furniture with two fireplaces and expansive glazing with views to Parliament House to the west and Mount Ainslie to the north.

A sculptural spiral stair connects the Library and Lounge spaces. Commissioned artworks, by Paper Engineer Benja Harney, are located throughout the hotel interior, and feature representations of the Golden Sun Moth.