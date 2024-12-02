Angular forms echo Seaforth House’s coastal escarpment setting

The design for Seaforth House was borne out of the desire to integrate the home into its coastal escarpment setting. The architect achieves this through angular forms, strategic landscaping and a choice of materials that “ground” the house.

Sitting on the escarpment at Seaforth, the home has spectacular south-facing views down to The Spit.

It is conceived as two distinct pavilions; a public wing with the living spaces and a private wing containing bedrooms and ancillary spaces. The home’s layout also plays an important role in its integration with the natural environment.

“The living areas open both to the front and rear gardens,” says the architect.

“The roof kicks up to the west, allowing a large north window to occupy the highest section, providing north sun and light into a south-oriented living room. Meanwhile, the kitchen tucks onto the back of the space, opening to the rear patio and external living areas.

“The private wing is L-shaped and has bedrooms at the upper level. This layout allows for a large undercover outdoor area that wraps around a ground-level courtyard. A small strip of landscape allows the rear garden to flow into the courtyard, thereby continuing the idea of the natural environment being as much a part of the house as possible.

“Ultimately as the garden matures the building will appear to be completely part of the surrounding landscape; a monolithic form rising out of a green house.”

Materials were also chosen deliberately to help “ground” the house. Made from concrete blocks, off form concrete and timber, the home graduates from being more solid at the base to being lighter above the ground floor.

“The house is earthed and feels connected to the ground,” says the architect, who reinforced this concept through the use of concrete blocks and timber cladding inside the house.

PRODUCTS/SUPPLIERS