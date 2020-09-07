Zimi: For bathroom fashionistas

Showcasing our largest colour and finishing palette offered to date, Zimi is the next level in glamour with the convenience to fully customise your bathroom.

Zimi includes a unique collection of mixer taps, shower mixers and outlets, and its iconic design is characterised by a thin, flat profile. With a square, but not sharp aesthetic, Zimi is instantly recognisable and its three distinct styles, neutrals, pastels and metallics are a great way to inject some fun in your home. Best of all, mix and match the handles with ease for even greater personalisation. A highly versatile range where 27 colour and finishing combinations can be created, allowing for on-trend colourings through to timeless classic pairings.

Implant your individual personality with easily interchangeable handles. The handle colours available are Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, Matte White, Cool Grey, Oatmeal, Blush Pink, Sage Green, and Powder Blue, while the fixture bases are finished in Chrome, Brushed Nickel or Matte Black. Phoenix Tapware proudly offers high quality, durable products designed in Australia.

Zimi includes an extensive warranty with a 15-year warranty period on the cartridge, 7 years on products, parts or finishes and 1 year on labour.