TRANSFORM SPACES WITH LIVING COLOUR.

Designed and manufactured in Australia, Zenolite is an ideal solution for both residential and commercial applications. Manufactured from two layers of acrylic, co-extruded into a single sheet. A vibrant colour layer is capped with a crystal clear top layer to create a panel of incredible depth, gloss and clarity.

Zenolite panels unique properties offer designers the opportunity to create exciting and highly functional spaces. The unique light reflection and depth of colour across its surface creates impact and allows for diversity in use, hotel lobby or reception area, caravan or RV kitchen, all and any retail and healthcare opportunities.

Designers or specifiers can choose to create a sense of calm or drama by exploring the tones of the Zenolite palette.

Did You Know?