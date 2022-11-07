Zenolite®: A sophisticated, lightweight, dual-layer acrylic sheet solution offering a number of advantages over glass or tile
Transform spaces with living colour. Designed and manufactured in Australia, Zenolite is an ideal solution for both residential and commercial applications. Manufactured from two layers of acrylic, co-extruded into a single sheet. A vibrant colour layer is capped with a crystal-clear top layer to create a panel of incredible depth, gloss and clarity.
Overview
Designed and manufactured in Australia, Zenolite is an ideal solution for both residential and commercial applications. Manufactured from two layers of acrylic, co-extruded into a single sheet. A vibrant colour layer is capped with a crystal clear top layer to create a panel of incredible depth, gloss and clarity.
Zenolite panels unique properties offer designers the opportunity to create exciting and highly functional spaces. The unique light reflection and depth of colour across its surface creates impact and allows for diversity in use, hotel lobby or reception area, caravan or RV kitchen, all and any retail and healthcare opportunities.
Designers or specifiers can choose to create a sense of calm or drama by exploring the tones of the Zenolite palette.
Did You Know?
- 12 beautiful on trend decors
- Consistent colour from sheet to sheet, batch to batch
- Resistant to mould and bacteria
- Very high UV resistance to colour change
- Looks like colour back glass but half the cost
- Lightweight, easy to transport and handle
- Rapid installation over new or existing wall finishes, cut and drilled on site
- Easy to maintain with warm soapy water and microfiber cloth
- 10-year warranty
