Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
HVG Decorative Building
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
HVG Building Zenolite Caravan
HVG Building Zenolite Caravan Arctic
HVG Building Zenolite Hall Panels Light Khaki
HVG Building Zenolite Kitchen Glacier
HVG Building Zenolite Reception
HVG Building Zenolite Caravan
HVG Building Zenolite Caravan Arctic
HVG Building Zenolite Hall Panels Light Khaki
HVG Building Zenolite Kitchen Glacier
HVG Building Zenolite Reception
||

Zenolite®: A sophisticated, lightweight, dual-layer acrylic sheet solution offering a number of advantages over glass or tile

Last Updated on 07 Nov 2022

Transform spaces with living colour. Designed and manufactured in Australia, Zenolite is an ideal solution for both residential and commercial applications. Manufactured from two layers of acrylic, co-extruded into a single sheet. A vibrant colour layer is capped with a crystal-clear top layer to create a panel of incredible depth, gloss and clarity.

Overview
Description

TRANSFORM SPACES WITH LIVING COLOUR.

Designed and manufactured in Australia, Zenolite is an ideal solution for both residential and commercial applications. Manufactured from two layers of acrylic, co-extruded into a single sheet. A vibrant colour layer is capped with a crystal clear top layer to create a panel of incredible depth, gloss and clarity.

Zenolite panels unique properties offer designers the opportunity to create exciting and highly functional spaces. The unique light reflection and depth of colour across its surface creates impact and allows for diversity in use, hotel lobby or reception area, caravan or RV kitchen, all and any retail and healthcare opportunities.

Designers or specifiers can choose to create a sense of calm or drama by exploring the tones of the Zenolite palette.

Did You Know?

  • 12 beautiful on trend decors
  • Consistent colour from sheet to sheet, batch to batch
  • Resistant to mould and bacteria
  • Very high UV resistance to colour change
  • Looks like colour back glass but half the cost
  • Lightweight, easy to transport and handle
  • Rapid installation over new or existing wall finishes, cut and drilled on site
  • Easy to maintain with warm soapy water and microfiber cloth
  • 10-year warranty

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Zenolite® Range Brochure

940.7 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap