ZEGO Z-Board external cladding

Last Updated on 18 Nov 2016

Ideal for cladding, insulating and providing a surface for render finish- the Z-Board from ZEGO is an external insulating facade system.

Overview
Description

Ideal for cladding, insulating and providing a surface for render finish- the Z-Board from ZEGO is an external insulating facade system. It's suitable for new homes up to BAL-19 and is self-supporting and interlocking.

Z-Board is available in two thicknesses, 60mm and 100mm foam panels. The panels can then be fixed to timber or a steel stud frame vertically at 300mm or horizontally at a maximum 600mm.

Features and benefits include:

  • Easy to handle and install
  • Large convection current grooves eliminate condensation
  • No adhesives or battening required
  • Available in other thicknesses on request
  • Self-supporting and interlocking

As an insulating facade system, the panels are thermally insulated and act as a reflective barrier to sound absorption.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ZEGO in Six Easy Steps

477.62 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ZEGO Product Brochure

1.52 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ZEGO Thermal Ratings

155.08 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

G.P.O. Box 4774

1300 139 346
