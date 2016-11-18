ZEGO Z-Board external cladding
Ideal for cladding, insulating and providing a surface for render finish- the Z-Board from ZEGO is an external insulating facade system.
Overview
Z-Board is available in two thicknesses, 60mm and 100mm foam panels. The panels can then be fixed to timber or a steel stud frame vertically at 300mm or horizontally at a maximum 600mm.
Features and benefits include:
- Easy to handle and install
- Large convection current grooves eliminate condensation
- No adhesives or battening required
- Available in other thicknesses on request
- Self-supporting and interlocking
As an insulating facade system, the panels are thermally insulated and act as a reflective barrier to sound absorption.