Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ZEGO Building Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ReFORM Both Sides
ReFORM Class 4 Finish
ReFORM FireFORM Combination Before Concrete Pour
ReFORM FireFORM Internal View
ReFORM FireFORM Wall After Concrete Set
ReFORM Panels In Transportable Stillage Frame
ReFORM Photo
ReFORM Wall Stripped
ReFORM Both Sides
ReFORM Class 4 Finish
ReFORM FireFORM Combination Before Concrete Pour
ReFORM FireFORM Internal View
ReFORM FireFORM Wall After Concrete Set
ReFORM Panels In Transportable Stillage Frame
ReFORM Photo
ReFORM Wall Stripped

ZEGO ReFORM System

Last Updated on 22 Nov 2016

ZEGO ReFORM System is a reusable formwork solution made from recycled plastic which does not require the foam insulation.

Overview
Description

ZEGO ReFORM System is a reusable formwork solution made from recycled plastic which does not require the foam insulation.

Features and benefits include:

  • Interlockable with the ZEGO FireFORM and Domestic HomeFORM Building Systems
  • Class 4 concrete finish
  • The 6 interconnects per form lock the panels horizontally and vertically
  • Multiple reuses of formwork
  • No render finish required

ReFORM is fire rated to AS3600 and AS3959-2009 and is suitable for residential applications requiring a full fire rating from BAL-LOW to BAL-FZ area construction and on or within 900mm of a boundary.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

G.P.O. Box 4774

1300 139 346
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap