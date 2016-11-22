ZEGO ReFORM System
Last Updated on 22 Nov 2016
ZEGO ReFORM System is a reusable formwork solution made from recycled plastic which does not require the foam insulation.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits include:
- Interlockable with the ZEGO FireFORM and Domestic HomeFORM Building Systems
- Class 4 concrete finish
- The 6 interconnects per form lock the panels horizontally and vertically
- Multiple reuses of formwork
- No render finish required
ReFORM is fire rated to AS3600 and AS3959-2009 and is suitable for residential applications requiring a full fire rating from BAL-LOW to BAL-FZ area construction and on or within 900mm of a boundary.