ZEGO ReFORM System is a reusable formwork solution made from recycled plastic which does not require the foam insulation.

Features and benefits include:

Interlockable with the ZEGO FireFORM and Domestic HomeFORM Building Systems

Class 4 concrete finish

The 6 interconnects per form lock the panels horizontally and vertically

Multiple reuses of formwork

No render finish required

ReFORM is fire rated to AS3600 and AS3959-2009 and is suitable for residential applications requiring a full fire rating from BAL-LOW to BAL-FZ area construction and on or within 900mm of a boundary.