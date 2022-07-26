Yellowbox smart locker lock for workplace lockers

Yellowbox smart locker locks provide a leading technology-first approach to locker access and management. Locks can be installed onto and specified with any locker, joinery or cabinet. Wireless (simple install) and wired (no battery maintenance) solutions to meet your needs.

Yellowbox smart locker locks create a smart locker system that is simple to use, easy to manage and incredibly smart. Enabling the hybrid workplace of tomorrow, today.

Clients save on floor space and lockers by providing a self-serve hot locker system where all staff can book and use a locker, without investing in a locker per staff member. The self-serve, self-access system (with 24/7 user support) also saves hours each week for management and reception, in access management (providing keys and codes, to and from incoming and exiting staff), and locker allocation requests.

Seamless and flexible locker access methods, including mobile phone (app, web app, company app), code, screen or your building access cards (RFID card integration). 9/10 user rating from tens of thousands of users. Flexibility around temporary, permanent or shared use settings. Self-serve with 24/7 in-app support.

The management app replaces all master keys, codes, and cards with one simple app for on-site facilities or reception staff. The web dashboard provides managers with the ability to flexibly configure their lockers, automate the onboarding of staff and understand how they're being used.

The Yellowbox system can be tailored to meet client needs, request a demo to find out more. See brochure for specification details.