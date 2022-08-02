Yellowbox Phone Access Smart Locker Lock (App, Web, Integration)

Yellowbox smart locker locks provide a leading technology-first approach to locker access and management. Locks can be installed onto and specified with any locker or cabinet. Wireless (simple install) and wired (no battery maintenance) solutions to meet your needs.

Provide users with a seamless experience, allowing users to book, open and manage their locker all using their own mobile phone. Through either the Yellowbox app, Web App (QR Code / No App Download) or Client App (through Integration).

Clients save on floor space and lockers by providing a self-serve hot locker system where all staff can book and use a locker, without investing in a locker per staff member. The self-serve, self-access system also saves hours each week for management and reception, in access management (providing keys and codes, to and from incoming and exiting staff), and locker allocation requests.

Yellowbox provides an easy to manage system through two software products. The management app replaces all master keys, codes, and cards with one simple app for on-site facilities or reception staff. The web dashboard provides managers with the ability to flexibly configure their lockers, allocated lockers, automate the onboarding of staff and understand how they're being used.

The Yellowbox system can be tailored to meet different client needs, please request a demo to find out more. See brochure for specification details.