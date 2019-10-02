The Yale Simplicity Kit: Affordable hardware for multi-residential developments made easy
Overview
The Yale Simplicity Series is total door solution specifically targeted at the multi-residential development new construction market. Supplied in a consolidated door kit the Yale Simplicity Series incorporates a range of stainless steel rose door furniture, a mortice lock and door closer specifically intended for use on apartment doors.
Kit includes lock, door furniture and door closer all site hand-able and provided in a consolidated entry door kit simplifying the supply and installation process.
Yale Simplicity Series Leversets, Mortice Locks and Door Closers have been successfully tested up to 2 hours on fire door assemblies (depending on type of doorset) in accordance with Australian Standard AS1905.1:2005, Fire Resistant Doorsets.
Complimented with passage and privacy lever sets for a total apartment solution.
New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street02 8745 7000
Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)07 4779 0177
Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St07 3373 5200
South Australia 2 Myer Court08 8331 6600
Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road03 8574 3888
Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road08 6462 8000