|

The Yale Simplicity Kit: Affordable hardware for multi-residential developments made easy

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2019

The Yale Simplicity Series is total door solution specifically targeted at the multi-residential development new construction market. upplied in a consolidated door kit the Yale Simplicity Series incorporates a range of stainless steel rose door furniture, a mortice lock and door closer specifically intended for use on apartment doors.

Overview
Description

The Yale Simplicity Series is total door solution specifically targeted at the multi-residential development new construction market. Supplied in a consolidated door kit the Yale Simplicity Series incorporates a range of stainless steel rose door furniture, a mortice lock and door closer specifically intended for use on apartment doors.

Kit includes lock, door furniture and door closer all site hand-able and provided in a consolidated entry door kit simplifying the supply and installation process.

Yale Simplicity Series Leversets, Mortice Locks and Door Closers have been successfully tested up to 2 hours on fire door assemblies (depending on type of doorset) in accordance with Australian Standard AS1905.1:2005, Fire Resistant Doorsets.

Complimented with passage and privacy lever sets for a total apartment solution.

Contact
Display AddressYennora, NSW

New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street

02 8745 7000
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)

07 4779 0177
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St

07 3373 5200
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

08 8331 6600
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

03 8574 3888
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road

08 6462 8000
