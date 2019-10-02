The Yale Simplicity Series is total door solution specifically targeted at the multi-residential development new construction market. Supplied in a consolidated door kit the Yale Simplicity Series incorporates a range of stainless steel rose door furniture, a mortice lock and door closer specifically intended for use on apartment doors.

Kit includes lock, door furniture and door closer all site hand-able and provided in a consolidated entry door kit simplifying the supply and installation process.

Yale Simplicity Series Leversets, Mortice Locks and Door Closers have been successfully tested up to 2 hours on fire door assemblies (depending on type of doorset) in accordance with Australian Standard AS1905.1:2005, Fire Resistant Doorsets.

Complimented with passage and privacy lever sets for a total apartment solution.