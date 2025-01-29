XLam Design Services

For over a decade, XLam has been adding our brand of “X factor” to projects across Australasia.

We lead the market in the manufacture and supply of CLT & GLT and provide specialist technical advice and support to our clients and project partners with:

Feasability Assessement & Advisory

Design & Technical Assistance

Design for Manufacture Expertise

Fire & Acoustic Compliance

Structural Design Detail Connection Design Movement & Tolerance Analysis Design Documentation & 3D Modelling Vibration Analysis



Our technical team works closely with our clients and project partners to provide technical advice, structural design, and guidance across all project phases. We have a specialist team of Engineers, Designers, Modellers, and Project Managers who live and breathe mass timber and DfMa.

XLam projects benefit from a dedicated Project Manager and in-house registered professional engineers and technical specialists who have extensive DfMA and mass timber experience, including projects that are full mass timber builds, or where mass timber elements are used in conjunction with steel and concrete.

XLam propose a collaborative approach between all parties to deliver the most value to the client. We have a strong appreciation of the need for actively engaging with all parties involved in the project to achieve a fully coordinated design and we are happy to provide as much or as little support as required based on the embedded knowledge in the clients project team.

How We Work – Advisory OR Full Service

Typically, XLam is engaged in a supporting role for our clients existing project team. Our support can be provided on either an advisory or a full-service basis with the scope set by the project requirements and the existing capability within the clients project team.

ADVISORY - XLam welcomes the opportunity to provide advice and support to assist in shaping a project to gain the maximum benefit from the application of mass timber. This includes an early estimate of likely CLT and GLT supply costs to aid in project planning.

FULL-SERVICE - XLam can provide comprehensive end-to-end design and engineering for a project however, our role typically is defined by working as part of the project team to support the lead architects and engineers with the specialist CLT, GLT and DfMA knowledge they may require.

XLam supports project partners during the detailed design and engineering phases through both our technical guides and our practical experience using mass timber. During design development, XLam will advise on structural considerations, panel thicknesses and spans, CLT layout and connection details.