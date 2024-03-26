Workstations screens

Workstation design must blend functionality and aesthetic appeal while bridging the gap between productivity and employee satisfaction.

Autex Acoustics desk screens play a pivotal role in achieving this by crafting working environments that are not only visually pleasing but also acoustically balanced.

Made from high-performance Autex Acoustics Cube™ panel, our desk screens contribute to improved focus, enhanced well-being, and reduced environmental stressors by minimising distractions and reverberated noise.

The Autex Acoustics team embraces an end-to-end collaborative design approach to bring your workstation vision to life. All desk screens are designed, manufactured, and processed locally to ensure the scope of your project is understood and meet and being entirely customisable, every screen is made to order with the benefit of low minimum order quantities and short lead times.

Features and benefits:

Made from Cube™ panels

Easy to install

Group 1 fire rating

Low MOQ’s and short lead times

Australia-wide manufacturing (facilities in all major states, including WA)

Double sided print for Willie Weston and Surface Finishes

Available base panel sizes up to 3.6m x 1.2m (Cube)

Base panel sizes up to 3m (Surface Finishes)

Endless customisation options

Features and benefits Cube™ :