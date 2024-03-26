Logo
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Ash
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Ash Whole Desk
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Close Up
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office Ash Partition
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office Brown
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office Brown Standing Table
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office Full View
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office Olive Full Desk
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office Olive Standing Table
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Office White
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Olive Green
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Orange
Autex Workstations Desk Screens Orange With Laptop
Workstations screens

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2024

Workstation design must blend functionality and aesthetic appeal while bridging the gap between productivity and employee satisfaction. Autex Acoustics desk screens play a pivotal role in achieving this by crafting working environments that are not only visually pleasing but also acoustically balanced.

Workstation design must blend functionality and aesthetic appeal while bridging the gap between productivity and employee satisfaction.

Autex Acoustics desk screens play a pivotal role in achieving this by crafting working environments that are not only visually pleasing but also acoustically balanced.

Made from high-performance Autex Acoustics Cube™ panel, our desk screens contribute to improved focus, enhanced well-being, and reduced environmental stressors by minimising distractions and reverberated noise.

The Autex Acoustics team embraces an end-to-end collaborative design approach to bring your workstation vision to life. All desk screens are designed, manufactured, and processed locally to ensure the scope of your project is understood and meet and being entirely customisable, every screen is made to order with the benefit of low minimum order quantities and short lead times.

Features and benefits:

  • Made from Cube™ panels
  • Easy to install
  • Group 1 fire rating
  • Low MOQ’s and short lead times
  • Australia-wide manufacturing (facilities in all major states, including WA)
  • Double sided print for Willie Weston and Surface Finishes
  • Available base panel sizes up to 3.6m x 1.2m (Cube)
  • Base panel sizes up to 3m (Surface Finishes)
  • Endless customisation options

Features and benefits Cube™ :

  • Minimum of 60% recycled PET
  • Group 1 fire rating
  • Print options with safe, water-based, UV cured ink
  • Low VOC
  • Pinnable
  • Carbon neutral

Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
