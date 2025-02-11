Wood-Look Portable Stage

The Wood-Look Stage by Transtage seamlessly combines the classic elegance of traditional wooden stages with the modern advantages of portability and ease of assembly. Designed to enhance venues such as school halls, community centers, and event spaces, this stage offers a sophisticated aesthetic without compromising on convenience.

Authentic Wood Appearance - Featuring a heavy-duty wood laminate surface, the Wood-Look Stage closely mimics the appearance of a permanent wooden stage. This design ensures that your event maintains a polished and professional look, aligning perfectly with various themes and settings.

Robust and Lightweight Construction - Constructed with a premium aluminum frame (6061-T6) and an 18mm birch plywood deck, the stage balances durability with a lightweight design. Each 2m x 1m deck weighs approximately 36kg, making it manageable for transport and setup. The smart lever-locking mechanism allows for quick and secure installation of legs, enabling assembly of a 2m x 1m unit in under 10 seconds.

The Wood-Look Stage offers:

Adjustable Legs (40cm – 120cm) with 50mm micro-adjustment for stability on uneven surfaces.

Fixed Legs (20cm, 30cm, 40cm, and 60cm), also featuring a 50mm micro-adjustment for added support.

Skirt Boards & Accessories

Skirt Boards provide a cohesive look and convert under-stage space into storage.

Additional accessories like steps, guardrails, and ramps enhance functionality and safety.

Low Maintenance and Durability

The wood-effect laminate surface is designed for low maintenance, allowing for easy cleaning and upkeep. Transtage stands by the quality of their product, offering a 10-year structural warranty, ensuring long-term reliability for your investment.

