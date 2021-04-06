Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Lauxes Grates
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Flat Lay
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Bathroom Interior
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Product Image
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Residential Bathroom Interior
Lauxes Grates Wide Standard Floor Grate Range
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Flat Lay
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Bathroom Interior
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Product Image
Lauxes Grates Midnight Wide Standard Floor Residential Bathroom Interior
Lauxes Grates Wide Standard Floor Grate Range
||

Wide Standard Floor Grate (WSFG): The perfect grate for a classic look

Last Updated on 06 Apr 2021

Our WSFG combines perfectly a simple and timeless look with the practicality of carrying large volumes of water. Favoured by renovators and interior designers alike, this stylish grate has been used in countless projects over the course of many years. Lauxes Grates products are from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability.

Overview
Description

Our WSFG combines perfectly a simple and timeless look with the practicality of carrying large volumes of water. Favoured by renovators and interior designers alike, this stylish grate has been used in countless projects over the course of many years.

Some of its GRATE features:

  • 100mm wide and 26mm deep, making it compliant with the current building code of Australia.
  • Available in two colours: silk silver and midnight black (black suitable for indoor applications only).
  • 5.6m long and easily extendable with Lauxes joiners.
  • Heel guard design for added safety.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product Catalogue

11.50 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wide Standard Floor Grate (WSFG) Brochure

791.78 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wide Standard Floor Grate (WSFG) Tech Sheet

635.77 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAshmore City, QLD

Lauxes Grate Head Office PO Box 23

1300 214 510
Display AddressMolendinar, QLD

Lauxes Grate Queensland Warehouse 16 Jade Drive

Display AddressCorio, VIC

Lauxes Grate Victoria Warehouse 189 Station St

Display AddressBellevue, WA

Lauxes Grate West Australia Warehouse U4/ 34 James St

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap