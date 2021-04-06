Our WSFG combines perfectly a simple and timeless look with the practicality of carrying large volumes of water. Favoured by renovators and interior designers alike, this stylish grate has been used in countless projects over the course of many years.

Some of its GRATE features:

100mm wide and 26mm deep, making it compliant with the current building code of Australia.

Available in two colours: silk silver and midnight black (black suitable for indoor applications only).

5.6m long and easily extendable with Lauxes joiners.

Heel guard design for added safety.



At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.