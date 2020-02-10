Circulate natural air throughout your home all year round.

Features & benefits:

Cools your home efficiently in minutes during hot summer months

Extracts stale air in winter months

Improves air quality removing odours all year round

Creates a healthier home

Helps reduce air conditioning costs



Do you want your home to have continuous fresh air recirculating around the whole house this summer? Look no further.

Solatube Whole House fan pulls cool, fresh outdoor air into living spaces through the windows, and pushes hot stale indoor air through your roof cavity and out the vents. It doesn’t recirculate air (as with air-conditioning) it provides natural fresh air throughout the home.

Feel refreshed all day in summer.

Have you ever come home in summer and the house has been closed up all day long, and as soon as you open the door, you get blasted by hot stale air?

Well look no further than Solatube Whole House Fan, to elevate that feeling within 10-15 minutes. Cooling the home and roof cavity by up to 30oC, and sometimes more, allowing the home to stay much cooler the following day (the principal of Thermal Mass Cooling). This helps reduce home cooling costs compared to air-conditioning.

Improve your air quality this winter in minutes.

With the cooler winter months, we tend to shut the home up to keep the warmth in, this creates an environment for air to get trapped inside, odour builds up, and leaves the home in an unhealthy state.

Solatube Whole House Fan quickly removes stale air and replaces it with fresh, clean air. As this happens within 10-15 minutes, it will keep your home healthier in cooler months.