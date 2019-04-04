Weathertex’s strikingly modern Weathergroove 75mm architectural panel is the company’s slimmest profile yet and is sure to be in hot demand as builders, renovators and designers across Australia embrace the finishes this groovy product creates.

Bang on trend and fusing minimalist style with the strength of natural timber, Weathergroove 75mm doubles the grooves of Weathertex’s popular 150mm weatherboard while retaining every measure of durability and safety.

Available in three distinct styles – Smooth for a flawless effect, Woodsman for the natural texture of timber and Natural to highlight the beautiful imperfections of Australian hardwood timber. This market-leading slim panel doubles the grooves of Weathertex’s popular 150mm weatherboard while retaining every measure of durability and safety.

Sold in one-size of 3660mm x1196mm with grooves spaced 75mm apart – we’re proud to say “Weathergroove is still the largest panel size in available in Australia”.

Beloved by builders for its ease of installation and durability, the company’s full range of panels can be used internally or externally and are rated to resist bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 Construction.

Weathergroove architectural panels are now available in wide range of choices from 75mm right up to 1200mm, so there’s a style available for any project and are now CodeMark Certified.