Weathertex Selflok Weatherboards range

A favourite in the Weathertex family, Selflok flat panelled appearance is a fresh alternative to traditional lapped planks and perfectly suited for the modern home. Selflok have the simplest unique horizontal tongued groove flush system, which allows every board to self-gauge. The precise routing gives the product a beautiful and unique profile that makes it the first choice for many.

Off stud joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout. Selflok weatherboards can be cut with standard carpentry tools. All Weathertex products are made in Australia from, PEFC certified state forest or private hardwoods without any chemical additives. This lightweight product comes upto 25 years warranty not to rot, crack or split. Suitable for internal use (group 3) and as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction. Curved walls up to a 2.5m radius can be achieved using Selflok Weatherboards.

Available in a wide range of profiles and textures, Selflok is suitable for a wide range of modern and contemporary home designs. Also available in Natural finish - a natural unprimed board, which provides a unique appearance with the characteristics and look of raw, undressed timber. The Natural surface is pressed to create a woodgrain effect. Its rough deep cut pattern shows all the knots, cracks and imperfections of natural timber. When the Natural surface is stained, the look of fresh brown timber is maintained or it can be left to silver-off from sun exposure.

Weathertex Selflok Range meets NCC requirements and is Codemark Certified making it the ideal solution for any builder, architect or designer looking for sustainable Australian Made cladding.