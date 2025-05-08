Weathergroove Fusion Woodsman
Last Updated on 08 May 2025
The Weathergroove Fusion Woodsman features a bold, textured surface with vertical lines for a rustic finish, adding depth and character to exteriors. As Australia’s largest grooved panel, covers big areas quickly, is eco-friendly, versatile, and accepts most water-based acrylic paints.
- Made from real Australian hardwoods.
- Tallest panel size in Australia – 3.66m height.
- Can be used internally (group 3) and as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction.
- Off stud joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout
- Can be cut with standard carpentry tools
Overview
Weathergroove Fusion Woodsman features a bold, textured surface. This cladding features vertical lines to create a raw, rustic finish. It adds depth and character to any exterior.
As Australia’s largest grooved panel, Weathergroove covers big areas fast. It’s eco-friendly, versatile, and easy to paint with most water-based acrylics.
- Dimensions: 3660mm x 1196mm
- Thickness: 9.5mm
- Weight per board: 43.7 kg
- Bal Rating: 19