|

Weathergroove Fusion Woodsman

Last Updated on 08 May 2025

The Weathergroove Fusion Woodsman features a bold, textured surface with vertical lines for a rustic finish, adding depth and character to exteriors. As Australia’s largest grooved panel, covers big areas quickly, is eco-friendly, versatile, and accepts most water-based acrylic paints.

  • Product checkMade from real Australian hardwoods.
  • Product checkTallest panel size in Australia – 3.66m height.
  • Product checkCan be used internally (group 3) and as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction.
  • Product checkOff stud joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout
  • Product checkCan be cut with standard carpentry tools
Overview
Description

Weathergroove Fusion Woodsman features a bold, textured surface. This cladding features vertical  lines to create a raw, rustic finish. It adds depth and character to any exterior.

As Australia’s largest grooved panel, Weathergroove covers big areas fast. It’s eco-friendly, versatile, and easy to paint with most water-based acrylics.

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 3660mm x 1196mm
  • Thickness: 9.5mm
  • Weight per board: 43.7 kg
  • Bal Rating: 19
Contact
Office AddressHeatherbrae, NSW

Weathertex Head Office 470 Masonite Road

1800 040 080
