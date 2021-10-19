Logo
Weathergoove Fusion Side Drawing
Weathertex Fusion Smooth Outdoor Indoor
Weathertex Fusion Smooth Outoor
Weathertex Fusion Window
Weathertex Weathergroove Door
|

Weathergroove Fusion: Architectural panel

19 Oct 2021

This exclusively designed architectural panel is available in two finishes, Natural and Smooth. Weathergroove Fusion combines the grooves from our popular profiles to create a unique style while retaining every measure of durability and safety.

Overview
Description

Be Unique. Be a Trendsetter.

The Weathergroove Fusion profiles are available NOW!

This exclusively designed architectural panel is available in two finishes, Natural and Smooth. Weathergroove Fusion combines the grooves from our popular profiles to create a unique style while retaining every measure of durability and safety.

Weathergroove Fusion is perfect for external and internal application. Create trendy internal designs with this uniquely designed architectural panel.

Contact
Office AddressHeatherbrae, NSW

Weathertex Head Office 470 Masonite Road

1800 040 080
