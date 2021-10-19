Weathergroove Fusion: Architectural panel
Last Updated on 19 Oct 2021
This exclusively designed architectural panel is available in two finishes, Natural and Smooth. Weathergroove Fusion combines the grooves from our popular profiles to create a unique style while retaining every measure of durability and safety.
Overview
Be Unique. Be a Trendsetter.
The Weathergroove Fusion profiles are available NOW!
Weathergroove Fusion is perfect for external and internal application. Create trendy internal designs with this uniquely designed architectural panel.