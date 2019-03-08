A tough and durable paint which offers excellent aesthetics and protection for concrete, timber and metal building exteriors. Solagard’s Total Protection Technology™ provides complete protection against cracking, peeling, blistering and flaking. Its high performance polymers and durable pigments provide resistance against chalking and colour fading in the extremes of sun and weather.

Key features & Benefits:

UV Block Out. Blocks out harmful UV rays preventing them from penetrating the surface

Flexible - Resists cracking & peeling for long-term weather protection

Stay Clean - UV Cross Link. Toughens the surface to stay cleaner for longer

Breathable - Resists blistering by allowing water vapour to pass through

Self Priming - No primer required on most exterior surfaces for faster painting

100% Acrylic - Resists chalking and fading in the extremes of sun and weather

Inhibits growth of mould & mildew - powerful formula to protect the surface

Made and developed in Australia for lasting protection in all Australian conditions



Wattyl Solagard Gloss:

Wattyl Solagard's Total Protection Technology provides total protection against Australia's harsh weather and is designed to keep your home looking better for longer. Wattyl Solagard Gloss is designed for easy application in a variety of conditions and dries to a rich, even gloss finish.

For use on exterior timber, cement render, brick, fibre cement, masonry, Zincalume® and galvanised iron sheet.

Up to 16 square metres coverage per litre per coat, depending on surface porosity.

Available in a range of sizes for large and small projects.

Wattyl Solagard Low Sheen:

Wattyl Solagard's Total Protection Technology provides total protection against Australia's harsh weather and is designed to keep painted surfaces looking better for longer. Wattyl Solagard Low Sheen provides the best balance between appearance, dirt resistance & improved flexibility for greater protection.

For use on exterior timber, cement render, brick, fibre cement, masonry, Zincalume® and galvanised iron sheet.

Up to 16 square metres coverage per litre per coat, depending on surface porosity.

Available in a range of sizes for large and small projects.

Wattyl Solagard Masonry Matt:

Wattyl Solagard's Total Protection Technology provides total protection against Australia's harsh weather and is designed to keep painted surfaces looking better for longer. Wattyl Solagard Masonry Matt has a low gloss level to help hide surface imperfections. It resists dirt pick up and surface mould particularly on south facing walls where mould is more prevalent.

For use on exterior cement render, brick, fibre cement, masonry, Zincalume® and galvanised iron sheet. Not suitable for use on exterior timber, terracotta or roofs.

Up to 14 square metres coverage per litre per coat, depending on surface porosity.

Available in a range of sizes for large and small projects.

Wattyl Solagard Satin:

Wattyl Solagard's Total Protection Technology provides total protection against Australia's harsh weather and is designed to keep painted surfaces looking better for longer. Wattyl Solagard Satin is a smooth lustrous finish for walls & trims. Matched to Colorbond® gloss level for a uniform appearance.

For use on exterior timber, cement render, brick, fibre cement, masonry, Zincalume® and galvanised iron sheet.

Up to 16 square metres coverage per litre per coat, depending on surface porosity.

Available in a range of sizes for large and small projects.