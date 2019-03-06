Logo
Wattyl
Wattyl I.D Advanced
Last Updated on 06 Mar 2019

Our interior range is hard-wearing and durable, offering excellent cleanability, washability and stain resistance. I.D Advanced Total Protection Technology™ now delivers increased levels of protection, with antimicrobial and low VOC properties. Wattyl I.D Advanced Interior Walls Matt, Low Sheen & Satin.

Overview
Description

Our interior range is hard-wearing and durable, offering excellent cleanability, washability and stain resistance. I.D Advanced Total Protection Technology™ now delivers increased levels of protection, with antimicrobial and low VOC properties.

Key features & Benefits:

  • Total Protection Technology:
  • Anti-mould.
  • Resists bacteria.
  • Easy clean.
  • Stain resistant.
  • Low VOC

Wattyl I.D Advanced Interior Walls Matt:

Features:
Wattyl I.D Advanced Matt is a high performance, ultra premium paint, delivering new levels of protection and durability. Its Total Protection Technology has unique cross linked polymers and offers mould resistance and bacterial inhibitors. With superior washability and stain resistance, this low VOC formula is also beneficial for indoor air quality.

Where To Use:
Interior walls such as living rooms,bedrooms,hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, laundries etc.

Coverage:
Up to 16 m²/L depending on the surfance porosity and method of application.

Sizes Available:
1L, 4L, 10L and 15L

Wattyl I.D Advanced Interior Walls Low Sheen:

Features:
Wattyl I.D Advanced Low Sheen is a high performance, ultra premium paint, delivering new levels of protection and durability. Its Total Protection Technology has unique high performance acrylic polymers and offers mould resistance and bacterial inhibitors. With superior washability and stain resistance, this low VOC formula is also beneficial for indoor air quality. Suitable for use in domestic or commercial environments and where hygienic cleaning practices are used.

Where To Use:
Interior walls such as living rooms,bedrooms,hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, laundries etc.

Coverage:
Up to 16 m²/L depending on the surfance porosity and method of application.

Sizes Available:
1L, 4L, 10L and 15L

Wattyl I.D Advanced Interior Walls Satin:

Features:
Wattyl I.D Advanced Satin is a high performance, ultra premium paint, delivering new levels of protection and durability. Its Total Protection Technology has unique high performance acrylic polymers and offers mould resistance and bacterial inhibitors. With superior washability and stain resistance, this low VOC formula is also beneficial for indoor air quality. Suitable for use in domestic or commercial environments and where hygienic cleaning practices are used.

Where To Use:
Interior walls such as living rooms,bedrooms,hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, laundries etc.

Coverage:
Up to 16 m²/L depending on the surfance porosity and method of application.

Sizes Available:
1L, 4L, 10L and 15L

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
I.D Advanced Low Sheen Data Sheet

255.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
I.D Advanced Matt Data Sheet

526.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
I.D Advanced Product Guide

1.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
I.D Advanced Product Page

274.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
I.D Advanced Satin Data Sheet

528.23 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Level 3 2 Burbank Pl

02 8867 3333
