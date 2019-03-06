Our interior range is hard-wearing and durable, offering excellent cleanability, washability and stain resistance. I.D Advanced Total Protection Technology™ now delivers increased levels of protection, with antimicrobial and low VOC properties.

Key features & Benefits:

Total Protection Technology:

Anti-mould.

Resists bacteria.

Easy clean.

Stain resistant.

Low VOC



Wattyl I.D Advanced Interior Walls Matt:

Features:

Wattyl I.D Advanced Matt is a high performance, ultra premium paint, delivering new levels of protection and durability. Its Total Protection Technology has unique cross linked polymers and offers mould resistance and bacterial inhibitors. With superior washability and stain resistance, this low VOC formula is also beneficial for indoor air quality.

Where To Use:

Interior walls such as living rooms,bedrooms,hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, laundries etc.

Coverage:

Up to 16 m²/L depending on the surfance porosity and method of application.

Sizes Available:

1L, 4L, 10L and 15L

Wattyl I.D Advanced Interior Walls Low Sheen:

Features:

Wattyl I.D Advanced Low Sheen is a high performance, ultra premium paint, delivering new levels of protection and durability. Its Total Protection Technology has unique high performance acrylic polymers and offers mould resistance and bacterial inhibitors. With superior washability and stain resistance, this low VOC formula is also beneficial for indoor air quality. Suitable for use in domestic or commercial environments and where hygienic cleaning practices are used.

Where To Use:

Interior walls such as living rooms,bedrooms,hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, laundries etc.

Coverage:

Up to 16 m²/L depending on the surfance porosity and method of application.

Sizes Available:

1L, 4L, 10L and 15L

Wattyl I.D Advanced Interior Walls Satin:

Features:

Wattyl I.D Advanced Satin is a high performance, ultra premium paint, delivering new levels of protection and durability. Its Total Protection Technology has unique high performance acrylic polymers and offers mould resistance and bacterial inhibitors. With superior washability and stain resistance, this low VOC formula is also beneficial for indoor air quality. Suitable for use in domestic or commercial environments and where hygienic cleaning practices are used.

Where To Use:

Interior walls such as living rooms,bedrooms,hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, laundries etc.

Coverage:

Up to 16 m²/L depending on the surfance porosity and method of application.

Sizes Available:

1L, 4L, 10L and 15L