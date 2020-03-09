Logo
|

Wattyl BIM Solutions

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2020

Overview
Description

The Wattyl Revit Materials library has been created to a consistent standard with the objective of finding a balance between the quality of visualisation outputs, accuracy of specification, level of product data, documentation capabilities, image/file size and performance in a project environment.

Primary content creation insights:

  • Families/Materials supplied in Revit 2016 format
  • Logical Materials and Family naming has been applied (ANZRS-based)
  • Drafting patterns and bump maps to represent the Granosite range
  • Out-Of-The-Box material parameters have been used, allowing Wattyl attributes to be scheduled in the Revit project environment
  • Embedded URLs linking to correct Wattyl webpage to access additional product data, or to order samples

Revit Brochure

2.57 MB

Baulkham Hills, NSW

Level 3 2 Burbank Pl

02 8867 3333
