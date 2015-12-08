Wattyl Aqua Trim
A 100% acrylic interior and exterior trim range. Its aqua-tough technology provides the speed and ease of water-based technology in a tough, durable enamel coating. This low odour, low VOC range is for use on interior and exterior surfaces, including skirting boards, architraves, doors, windowsills and general woodwork. Available in Satin and Gloss.
Overview
Key features & Benefits:
- Smooth durable, aqua-tough technology
- Enamel finish for interiors and exteriors
- Low odour and lower environmental impact
- Faster drying, superior speed and ease of use
- Non-yellowing for cleaner colours
Wattyl Aqua Trim Gloss:
Features
Wattyl Aqua Trim Gloss is a 100% acrylic interior and exterior trim and wall paint. Based on Wattyl aqua-tough technology it provides the speed and ease of water based technology in a tough durable enamel coating. This smooth gloss finish is non yellowing and dries hard so painted surfaces won’t stick together.
Where To Use
For use on interior and exterior surfaces, including skirting boards, architraves, doors, window sills and general woodwork.
Coverage
One litre will normally cover up to 16 square metres per coat, depending on surface texture and porosity.
Sizes Available
500ml, 1L, 2L, 4L, 10L.
Wattyl Aqua Trim Silky Satin:
Features
Wattyl Aqua Trim Satin is a 100% acrylic interior and exterior trim and wall paint. Based on Wattyl aqua-tough technology, it provides the speed and ease of water based technology in a tough durable enamel coating. This smooth satin finish is non yellowing and dries hard so painted surfaces won’t stick together.
Where To Use
Coverage
Sizes Available
