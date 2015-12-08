A 100% acrylic interior and exterior trim range.

Its aqua-tough technology provides the speed and ease of water-based technology in a tough, durable enamel coating.

This low odour, low VOC range is for use on interior and exterior surfaces, including skirting boards, architraves, doors, windowsills and general woodwork.

Available in Satin and Gloss.

Key features & Benefits:

Smooth durable, aqua-tough technology

Enamel finish for interiors and exteriors

Low odour and lower environmental impact

Faster drying, superior speed and ease of use

Non-yellowing for cleaner colours



Wattyl Aqua Trim Gloss:

Features

Wattyl Aqua Trim Gloss is a 100% acrylic interior and exterior trim and wall paint. Based on Wattyl aqua-tough technology it provides the speed and ease of water based technology in a tough durable enamel coating. This smooth gloss finish is non yellowing and dries hard so painted surfaces won’t stick together.

Where To Use

For use on interior and exterior surfaces, including skirting boards, architraves, doors, window sills and general woodwork.

Coverage

One litre will normally cover up to 16 square metres per coat, depending on surface texture and porosity.

Sizes Available

500ml, 1L, 2L, 4L, 10L.

Wattyl Aqua Trim Silky Satin:

Features

Wattyl Aqua Trim Satin is a 100% acrylic interior and exterior trim and wall paint. Based on Wattyl aqua-tough technology, it provides the speed and ease of water based technology in a tough durable enamel coating. This smooth satin finish is non yellowing and dries hard so painted surfaces won’t stick together.

Where To Use

For use on interior and exterior surfaces, including skirting boards, architraves, doors, window sills and general woodwork.

Coverage

One litre will normally cover up to 16 square metres per coat, depending on surface texture and porosity.

Sizes Available

500ml, 1L, 2L, 4L, 10L.