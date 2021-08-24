Wall Profiles
Last Updated on 24 Aug 2021
Overview
It is now your turn to refresh with Serfloor’s Wall Profiles series and bring to life the architecture of your dreams. Achieve an impressive design that will defy the years using a simple interlocking system.
Give dimension to your home or commercial area and create dynamic spaces without restraints. Serfloor’s Wall Profiles are applied with ease and support genuine architectural designs via a practical integrated click system. Imported from Turkey, Serfloor’s Wall Profiles are made from the highest quality MDF, with a foil coating, giving you a perfect finish.
Suitable for internal use only, Serfloor’s many Wall Profiles styles will bring warmth and elegance to any room of your home or commercial spaces.