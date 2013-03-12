Walkways and guardrails by AM-BOSS Access Ladders
AM-BOSS Access Ladders Supply Walkway Systems and Guardrails /Balustrade for safe roof access.
Overview
AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd is the front-runner in Building Code of Australia (BCA) compliant pull-down access ladders. Am-Boss currently offers the only pull-down access ladder on the Australian market that is CodeMark Certified.
AM-BOSS also manufactures, supplies and installs Walkway Systems and Guardrails or Balustrade for safe access on rooftops, plant platforms, mezzanine levels, all of which meet or exceed Australian Standards.
Aluminium Walkways
- Series 13
- 600mm wide approx.
- Includes Joiner Bars and Ends
Guardrail / Balustrades
- Aluminium or Galvanized Steel Balltube
AM-BOSS manufactures an extensive range of products, including custom-made items, enabling them to cater for each individual environment. The AM-BOSS range of products and services are suited to industrial, commercial and domestic applications. AM-BOSS provides clients with a professional approach and quality products that ensure a high level of safety and confidence for all personnel involved in the workplace.
Downloads
AM-BOSS CodeMark
224.63 KB
AM-BOSS GA Closed Standard Access Ladder 3 Elevation View
302.75 KB
AM-BOSS GA Open Ladder 3 Elevation View
254.15 KB
AM-BOSS Master Builders Magazine
170.34 KB
AM-BOSS Operating and Maintenance Procedure
181.99 KB
AM BOSS Specifier Magazine
89.62 KB