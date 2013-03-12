Logo
AM BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline Rooftop
AM BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline
AM BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline Building
AM BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline Building Exterior
AM BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline Building Exterior Side View
AM-BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline On Building Exterior
AM-BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline On Building Facade
AM BOSS Access Ladders Fall Protection System Ladline on Side of Building
AM-BOSS Stepped WW AGR Coleman Rail
AM-BOSS Ford Walkways And Railing
AM-BOSS Ford Walkways and Railing 2
AM-BOSS Rooftop Railings for Safe and Secure Roof Access
|

Walkways and guardrails by AM-BOSS Access Ladders

Last Updated on 12 Mar 2013

AM-BOSS Access Ladders Supply Walkway Systems and Guardrails /Balustrade for safe roof access.

Overview
Description

AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd is the front-runner in Building Code of Australia (BCA) compliant pull-down access ladders. Am-Boss currently offers the only pull-down access ladder on the Australian market that is CodeMark Certified.

AM-BOSS also manufactures, supplies and installs Walkway Systems and Guardrails or Balustrade for safe access on rooftops, plant platforms, mezzanine levels, all of which meet or exceed Australian Standards.

Aluminium Walkways

  • Series 13
  • 600mm wide approx.
  • Includes Joiner Bars and Ends

Guardrail / Balustrades

  • Aluminium or Galvanized Steel Balltube

AM-BOSS manufactures an extensive range of products, including custom-made items, enabling them to cater for each individual environment. The AM-BOSS range of products and services are suited to industrial, commercial and domestic applications. AM-BOSS provides clients with a professional approach and quality products that ensure a high level of safety and confidence for all personnel involved in the workplace.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AM-BOSS CodeMark

224.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AM-BOSS GA Closed Standard Access Ladder 3 Elevation View

302.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AM-BOSS GA Open Ladder 3 Elevation View

254.15 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AM-BOSS Master Builders Magazine

170.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AM-BOSS Operating and Maintenance Procedure

181.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AM BOSS Specifier Magazine

89.62 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Sunshine, VIC

11-13 Maida Ave

(03) 9310 8788
