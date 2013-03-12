Walkways and guardrails by AM-BOSS Access Ladders

AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd is the front-runner in Building Code of Australia (BCA) compliant pull-down access ladders. Am-Boss currently offers the only pull-down access ladder on the Australian market that is CodeMark Certified.

AM-BOSS also manufactures, supplies and installs Walkway Systems and Guardrails or Balustrade for safe access on rooftops, plant platforms, mezzanine levels, all of which meet or exceed Australian Standards.

Aluminium Walkways

Series 13

600mm wide approx.

Includes Joiner Bars and Ends



Guardrail / Balustrades

Aluminium or Galvanized Steel Balltube



AM-BOSS manufactures an extensive range of products, including custom-made items, enabling them to cater for each individual environment. The AM-BOSS range of products and services are suited to industrial, commercial and domestic applications. AM-BOSS provides clients with a professional approach and quality products that ensure a high level of safety and confidence for all personnel involved in the workplace.