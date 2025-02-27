VM Zinc cladding & roofing: Sleek, versatile, and Timeless Metal Facade Solutions
VM Zinc is a high-performance architectural metal offering contemporary elegance and durability. Its self-healing properties and patina development make it a low-maintenance and highly sustainable choice for cladding and roofing applications.
- Naturally weathering patina protects against corrosion.
- Available in multiple finishes, including Natural, Quartz, Anthra, Pigmento, and more.
- Excellent malleability for complex architectural designs.
- High fire resistance (non-combustible material).
- Environmentally friendly with a long lifespan.
Overview
VM Zinc is a high-performance architectural metal offering contemporary elegance and durability. Available in a variety of finishes, it enhances both modern and heritage buildings.
VM Zinc is a premium zinc alloy widely used in contemporary architecture for its superior aesthetic and functional qualities. It naturally develops a protective patina over time, ensuring resistance against corrosion while maintaining its sleek appearance.
With excellent flexibility and adaptability, VM Zinc is suitable for intricate designs, including curves and complex angles. Its lightweight nature allows for ease of installation while providing durability that can exceed 80 years. VM Zinc is available in various pre-weathered and pigmented finishes, offering a tailored aesthetic to match different architectural styles.
Beyond its visual and performance benefits, zinc is one of the most sustainable metals, being 100% recyclable with a low environmental footprint. It is a preferred material for eco-conscious architects seeking a durable and stylish solution for roofing and facades.
- Material: Zinc alloy (99.995% zinc with trace elements)
- Thickness: 0.7mm – 1.5mm
- Finish Options: Natural, Quartz, Anthra, Pigmento (various colours)
- Applications: Cladding, roofing, soffits, facades
- Weight: ~5kg/m² (for 0.7mm thick sheet)
- Sustainability: 100% recyclable, low embodied energy
Self-healing properties prevent visible scratches.
Compatible with various substrates including plywood and composite panels.
Requires proper ventilation to prevent underside corrosion.
100% recyclable
Meets Green Building Council standards
LEED and BREEAM compliant