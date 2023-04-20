Logo
Methven Vjet Tiled Bathroom
Last Updated on 20 Apr 2023

Vjet® is the first shower experience that is uniquely tailored to you. Created by Methven, Vjet® is a shower experience that you control, with a slider that seamlessly transitions from an invigorating shower spray through to a gentle mist, and everything in-between. Designed & engineered in New Zealand, Vjet® has a board range of designer tapware and accessories to match.

Vjet® is the first shower experience that is uniquely tailored to you. Created by Methven, Vjet® is a shower experience that you control, with a slider that seamlessly transitions from an invigorating shower spray through to a gentle mist, and everything in-between.

Designed & engineered in New Zealand, Vjet® has a board range of designer tapware and accessories to match - making it easier for you to complete your modern bathroom design.

Vjet® shower technology is available across our contemporary Minimalist MK2 collection.

