Vjet® is the first shower experience that is uniquely tailored to you. Created by Methven, Vjet® is a shower experience that you control, with a slider that seamlessly transitions from an invigorating shower spray through to a gentle mist, and everything in-between.

Designed & engineered in New Zealand, Vjet® has a board range of designer tapware and accessories to match - making it easier for you to complete your modern bathroom design.

Vjet® shower technology is available across our contemporary Minimalist MK2 collection.