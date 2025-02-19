The VistaPlus™ sliding door
Last Updated on 19 Feb 2025
Designed to redefine your living space, VistaPlus™ combines sleek aesthetics with advanced functionality, offering an unobstructed view of the outdoors while maintaining optimal thermal efficiency. Crafted with embedded aluminium, it offers an expansive panorama, bringing the outdoors in with unapparelled clarity.
- Uninterrupted panoramic landscapes
- Impressive size capabilities
- Optimal thermal efficiency
Overview
Its design not only provides breathtaking views but also invites abundant natural light to flood your interiors, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.
VistaPlus™ is more than a door; it's a lifestyle upgrade
- Maximum Height: 3100mm
- Maximum Width: 2300mm
