Alspec
The VistaPlus™ sliding door

Last Updated on 19 Feb 2025

Designed to redefine your living space, VistaPlus™ combines sleek aesthetics with advanced functionality, offering an unobstructed view of the outdoors while maintaining optimal thermal efficiency. Crafted with embedded aluminium, it offers an expansive panorama, bringing the outdoors in with unapparelled clarity.

  • Product checkUninterrupted panoramic landscapes
  • Product checkImpressive size capabilities
  • Product checkOptimal thermal efficiency
Overview
Crafted with embedded aluminium, the VistaPlus™ sliding door system offers an expansive panorama, bringing the outdoors in with unapparelled clarity.

Crafted with embedded aluminium, the VistaPlus™ sliding door system offers an expansive panorama, bringing the outdoors in with unapparelled clarity.

Its design not only provides breathtaking views but also invites abundant natural light to flood your interiors, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

VistaPlus™ is more than a door; it's a lifestyle upgrade

  • Maximum Height: 3100mm
  • Maximum Width: 2300mm
     

 

Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
