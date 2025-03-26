The VisionInk digital ceramic ink glass printer is the most advanced and versatile machine available for printed glass. Combined with our glass curving capabilities it is ideal for both external and internal architectural and transportation glass applications, together with stunning Point of Sale (POS) displays.

VisionInks image processing software and high-tech printer go far beyond the capabilities of screen and UV glass printing providing greater opportunity, flexibility, and quality in designing with thousands of possible colours and 720dpi resolution for glass.

The inks, once toughened, become a part of the printed glass itself, providing unmatched resistance to scratching, UV light and weather deterioration. From simple lines to full colour photos, VisionInk allows architects, engineers and designers to explore new possibilities in modern and sustainable design.

VisionInk Printed Glass Features and Benefits: