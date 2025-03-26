Logo
VisionInk: Digital ceramic ink printed glass

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

The VisionInk digital ceramic ink glass printer is the most advanced and versatile machine available for printed glass. Combined with our glass curving capabilities it is ideal for both external and internal architectural and transportation glass applications, together with stunning Point of Sale (POS) displays.

Overview
Description

The VisionInk digital ceramic ink glass printer is the most advanced and versatile machine available for printed glass. Combined with our glass curving capabilities it is ideal for both external and internal architectural and transportation glass applications, together with stunning Point of Sale (POS) displays.

VisionInks image processing software and high-tech printer go far beyond the capabilities of screen and UV glass printing providing greater opportunity, flexibility, and quality in designing with thousands of possible colours and 720dpi resolution for glass.

The inks, once toughened, become a part of the printed glass itself, providing unmatched resistance to scratching, UV light and weather deterioration. From simple lines to full colour photos, VisionInk allows architects, engineers and designers to explore new possibilities in modern and sustainable design.

VisionInk Printed Glass Features and Benefits:

  • Print any design, from simple lines to detailed imagery
  • Six spot colours combine to create an unrivalled colour palette; bespoke premixed colours can be created too
  • Complete predictability, repeatability & durability of the printed glass
  • Precision control of ink thickness for prediction & manipulation of Visible Light Transfer (VLT) and Solar Heat Gain (SHG) variables
  • Surface can be cleaned as you would normal window glass, with no impact on the graphic
  • Non-slip ink possibilities
  • Dimensions up to 3900mm x 2440mm and oversize capabilities
  • 10 year warranty against UV fade

Downloads
Glasshape VisionInk Artwork Layout Guide

480.57 KB

Download
Glasshape VisionInk Colour Guide

646.88 KB

Download
Glasshape VisionInk Design Guidelines

1.44 MB

Download
Glasshape VisionInk Photographers Guide

238.64 KB

Download
Glasshape VisionInk Photo-Realism Guide

384.82 KB

Download
Glasshape VisionInk Vector Art Guide

249.32 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Lakes, QLD

Glasshape Limited – Australia Executive Suites 1.01/Suite 4 15 Discovery Drive

1800 042 716
