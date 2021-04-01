Logo
Vision shower channels

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2021

The Vision series is an all stainless steel shower channel and grate system with a centre outlet, available off the shelf from Allproof. Vision shower channel kits include your choice of stainless steel grate, channel and a VF80 puddle flange.

Overview
Description

The Vision series is an all stainless steel shower channel and grate system with a centre outlet, available off the shelf from Allproof. Vision shower channel kits include your choice of stainless steel grate, channel and a VF80 puddle flange.

The Vision series is available in four stock lengths: 800, 900, 1000 and 1200mm. However, custom sizes are also available and can be ordered by completing our easy to use from on our website.

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/21 Deakin Street

+61 7 3881 1219
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 107 East Derrimut Crescent

+61 3 9394 1883
