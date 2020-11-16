Viridian glass product range explained

Viridian has a range of high-performance glazing solutions to support specifiers to create systems to meet thermal, design and comfort requirements for both commercial and residential buildings.

The Viridian Glass offering ranges from energy efficient double glazing, decorative solutions to support complex and bespoke designs as well as security and structural offerings for specialised buildings and institutions.

Viridian Glass Product Solutions:

Core Products - A high quality range of core products to support the foundation glazing requirements. Viridian Glass warrants processed products to quality standards.

Energy Efficiency - High-performance double glazing and Low E products which provide a range of options to support varying thermal requirements for both commercial and residential buildings.

Decorative – Decorative touches are important to creating design, privacy and obscurity elements to buildings. Viridian’s wide range of decorative products allows for high performance solutions with decorative touches.

Fire Protection – Double glazed fire rated glass which can support accredited window system fabricators to creating bushfire safe windows.

Noise – Glazing options to support acoustic comfort for residential and commercial applications.

Security – Tested security products to balance specific building and institution requirements around safety without compromising on energy efficiency or natural light.

Structural – Glass flooring and fixed point insulated glass units to support large scale glass installations.