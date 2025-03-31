Vicinity™ Workstations
Vicinity™ Workstations are a fully customisable workstation screen system that enhances physical and acoustic privacy, creating a sanctuary for productive work. Available in a range of different mounting options, Vicinity can be used with the Vicinity Workstation Clamps or integrated into your own setup for ultimate flexibility.
- Carbon neutral
- Locally made in Australia
- Highly customisable
Overview
Vicinity™ is a fully customisable workstation screen system designed to enhance physical and acoustic privacy, transforming shared spaces into productive sanctuaries. With an array of mounting options, Vicinity offers seamless integration into any workstation setup, making it a versatile solution for modern work environments.
Whether used with Vicinity's innovative workstation clamps—crafted from 100% recycled PET via in-house waste—or tailored to an existing configuration, this system provides ultimate flexibility and personalisation. The customisation possibilities of Vicinity extend to style, width, height, colour, and corner details, allowing users to create a workspace that reflects their unique needs and preferences. Every element is meticulously designed to deliver a refined and user-focused experience.
Vicinity not only excels in functionality but also addresses environmental challenges, such as construction and demolition waste, through Autex Acoustics' groundbreaking RePET process. This pioneering technology transforms in-house waste into reusable raw materials, enabling a completely circular lifecycle. To date, over 160,000 kilograms of waste have been remanufactured into new components, such as the Vicinity Workstation Clamps.
The clamps, made through an industry-first pelletising and injection-moulding process, are a testament to Vicinity’s commitment to sustainability. Constructed entirely from recycled PET, they are not only durable and efficient but also fully recyclable. Combined with screens that can be easily disassembled and recycled, Vicinity redefines circular design in workspace solutions.
With its seamless blend of innovation, sustainability, and aesthetic versatility, Vicinity™ sets a new benchmark in workstation solutions, enabling businesses to foster productivity while prioritising environmental responsibility.
- Screens come in 12- and 24-mm thickness 4 x mount styles: Desk mount, Top mount, Front mount, Beam mount 5 x screen styles: Modesty, Sol, Haven, Hedge, Nook Dimensions: Base panel sizes are available in a range of dimensions with custom offerings - 2740 mm x 1220 mm - 900mm W - Up to 3600mm L 5 x corner fold treatments: Standard mitre (12mm), Kerfed, Double mitre (24mm), Curved, WJ Fold
ISO 9705 - Group 1-S
