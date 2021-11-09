Natural stone grates with bespoke capabilities

Jonite is your reinforced decorative stone partner, presenting possibilities helping architects & designers solve architectural problems with innovative hardscape solutions. Jonite reinforced stone grates have refined the role of gratings and drain covers in the architecture industry with channel gratings, trench grating and outdoor drain covers becoming functional design focal points.

All Jonite products can be tailor-made to suit any application for any environment, empowering architects to make bold and imaginative statements. Jonite has previously helped architects create street furniture, ventilation grilles that also serve as a walking platform, decorative shopfront wall panels and more. Jonite's unique composite stone material enables you to choose any hue/texture to perfectly express your creativity or match surrounds. Be it sleek elegance, or playful modernity, you can achieve the perfect look by choosing to customise the patterns of any of Jonites products.

Jonite is the only grates manufacturer to be a leader with four ticks under the SGBC (Singapore Green Building Council) Architectural Drain Covers category amongst other recognitions worldwide. These stamps of sustainability are awarded only to companies with leading practices such as recycling content, avoidance of hazardous substances, low carbon footprint and proper implementation of waste, water and energy management.

Features and benefits:

Durable stone products created from 95% natural aggregates

Alternative to stainless steel for pool areas

All Jonite products comprise of at least 30% recycled materials

Endless custom design opportunities

Wide range for every aspect of your project

Heavy-duty, low-water absorption, corrosion and rust-resistant – sustainable for life

Natural Aesthetics

Anti-Slip

Jonite provides the perfect drainage solution for all areas in a hardscape design. With class ratings up to a Class G, Jonite is the perfect drainage solution for a stunning hardscape design.