Vera Wall and Ceiling by Icone Luce

The versatile Vera lamp is composed of a reflective disc where a luminous brushed aluminium ring rests. The light disc be manually adjusted 360 degrees parallel and 90 degrees perpendicular to the wall, providing a wide array of direct or indirect lighting options.

Vera is equipped with a high output LED and can be installed as wall or ceiling lamp. Available as 26cm or 31cm version in a variety of finish options. The simple, elegant design of the Vera makes it ideal for contemporary interiors.