Vacuview™
Last Updated on 16 Oct 2024
Overview
Vacuview™ Vacuum Insulated Glass offers cutting-edge thermal insulation in a sleek, lightweight design. Utilising a vacuum layer between two panes, it effectively minimises heat transfer, keeping interiors comfortable year-round while reducing energy costs. Along with superior soundproofing, Vacuview™ enhances the comfort and efficiency of any space, all while maintaining a modern aesthetic. Durable and eco-friendly, this advanced glass solution is ideal for windows, doors, and facades, providing long-lasting performance in both residential and commercial applications.
- U Value as low as 0.4 W/m2.K
- VLT up to 78%
- RW Value 36 – 39
- 25+ Year Lifespan
Why You Need Vacuum Glass
- Superior Thermal Insulation: Keep your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer, slashing energy bills.
- Longer Lifespan: Invest in windows that last longer and maintain their performance over time.
- Enhanced Noise Reduction: Block out traffic and neighbourhood noise for a quieter home.
- Increased Home Value: Boost your property's value with this modern, energy-efficient upgrade.
Size Guide:
- Minimum Size – 300mm x 300mm
- Maximum Size – 2000mm x 3600mm