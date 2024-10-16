Logo
Vacuview™

Last Updated on 16 Oct 2024

Vacuview™ Vacuum Insulated Glass offers cutting-edge thermal insulation in a sleek, lightweight design. Utilising a vacuum layer between two panes, it effectively minimises heat transfer, keeping interiors comfortable year-round while reducing energy costs. Along with superior soundproofing, Vacuview™ enhances the comfort and efficiency of any space, all while maintaining a modern aesthetic.

Overview
Description

Vacuview™ Vacuum Insulated Glass offers cutting-edge thermal insulation in a sleek, lightweight design. Utilising a vacuum layer between two panes, it effectively minimises heat transfer, keeping interiors comfortable year-round while reducing energy costs. Along with superior soundproofing, Vacuview™ enhances the comfort and efficiency of any space, all while maintaining a modern aesthetic. Durable and eco-friendly, this advanced glass solution is ideal for windows, doors, and facades, providing long-lasting performance in both residential and commercial applications.

  • U Value as low as 0.4 W/m2.K
  • VLT up to 78%
  • RW Value 36 – 39
  • 25+ Year Lifespan

Why You Need Vacuum Glass

  • Superior Thermal Insulation: Keep your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer, slashing energy bills.
  • Longer Lifespan: Invest in windows that last longer and maintain their performance over time.
  • Enhanced Noise Reduction: Block out traffic and neighbourhood noise for a quieter home.
  • Increased Home Value: Boost your property's value with this modern, energy-efficient upgrade.

Size Guide:

  • Minimum Size – 300mm x 300mm
  • Maximum Size – 2000mm x 3600mm

Vacuview™

