Vacuview™ Vacuum Insulated Glass offers cutting-edge thermal insulation in a sleek, lightweight design. Utilising a vacuum layer between two panes, it effectively minimises heat transfer, keeping interiors comfortable year-round while reducing energy costs. Along with superior soundproofing, Vacuview™ enhances the comfort and efficiency of any space, all while maintaining a modern aesthetic. Durable and eco-friendly, this advanced glass solution is ideal for windows, doors, and facades, providing long-lasting performance in both residential and commercial applications.

U Value as low as 0.4 W/m2.K

VLT up to 78%

RW Value 36 – 39

25+ Year Lifespan

Why You Need Vacuum Glass

Superior Thermal Insulation: Keep your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer, slashing energy bills.

Longer Lifespan: Invest in windows that last longer and maintain their performance over time.

Enhanced Noise Reduction: Block out traffic and neighbourhood noise for a quieter home.

Increased Home Value: Boost your property's value with this modern, energy-efficient upgrade.

Size Guide: