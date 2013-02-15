Be Inspired with abilox® colours for concrete
The Abilox coloured concrete paving range is designed to permanently colour concrete, asphalt, mortar, applied finishes, caulks and sealants, surface coatings, adhesives and other composite products and materials are used by both the construction and building industries. Choose from 240 shades, or let us create a custom colour for you.
Overview
Why have plain, drab, uninspiring, concrete when you can enhance the aesthetic of your project with high quality abilox® UV and weather resistant mineral oxide pigments from Ability?
Choose from 240 shades, or let us create a custom colour for you. Manufactured in Melbourne since 1983, abilox® has been enhancing the built environment around the world for nearly 40 years.
- Choose from 240 abilox® shades or ask us to create a custom colour for your project.
- abilox® colours are ecologically friendly, UV & Weather resistant
- abilox® gives uniform in colouration with no impact on strength
- abilox® colours are incredibly durable and will outlast even the concrete itself!
‘abilox®’ colouring pigments are supplied in Hydrapac® dissolvable sacks which are fully disintegrating and bio degradable.
‘abilox®’ permanent colours are ideal for all kinds of concrete work such as urban sculpture, simulated rock or concrete landscaping features:
- Pavers
- Grouts, mortars and renders
- All types of cast in place, slab on grade, precast, tilt up concrete
- Sprayed concrete, masonry and rendering mortars
- Concrete masonry units
- Retaining wall units
- Concrete roofing tiles