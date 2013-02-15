Why have plain, drab, uninspiring, concrete when you can enhance the aesthetic of your project with high quality abilox® UV and weather resistant mineral oxide pigments from Ability?

Choose from 240 shades, or let us create a custom colour for you. Manufactured in Melbourne since 1983, abilox® has been enhancing the built environment around the world for nearly 40 years.

Choose from 240 abilox® shades or ask us to create a custom colour for your project.

abilox® colours are ecologically friendly, UV & Weather resistant

abilox® gives uniform in colouration with no impact on strength

abilox® colours are incredibly durable and will outlast even the concrete itself!



‘abilox®’ colouring pigments are supplied in Hydrapac® dissolvable sacks which are fully disintegrating and bio degradable.

‘abilox®’ permanent colours are ideal for all kinds of concrete work such as urban sculpture, simulated rock or concrete landscaping features: