UV Range: For GRATE peace of mind, designed to withstand the harsh Australian weather
Last Updated on 15 Sep 2021
Due to Australia's harsh UV conditions, we have spent time in research and development to ensure that our coloured grates are UV stabilised (midnight black now, and all other colours to come). Now we can safely recommend our midnight black grates to be used outdoors, with the peace of mind that it will not fade after constant exposure to our harsh sun.
Overview
All of our grates are now UV stable for all available colours!
Due to Australia's harsh UV conditions, we have spent time in research and development to ensure that our coloured grates are UV stabilised (midnight black now, and all other colours to come). Now we can safely recommend our midnight black grates to be used outdoors, with the peace of mind that it will not fade after constant exposure to our harsh sun.
Contact
Lauxes Grate Head Office PO Box 231300 214 510