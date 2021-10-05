Stoddart Infrastructure specialises in structures for urban landscapes, including transport shelters, airport and outdoor walkways, park shelters, street furniture suites, stainless steel balustrades and handrails, kiosks and ticket booths, bike hoops and cages, and other urban infrastructure.

Stoddart Infrastructure has been commissioned by a significant number of councils, state governments and private projects across Australia and New Zealand. This experience allows Stoddart Infrastructure to utilise a wealth of knowledge for designing, manufacturing and installing urban landscape structures and products for both government and private organisations.