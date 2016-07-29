Marrakesh from Rockcote is a traditional lime plaster that allows the artisan to create a unique work of art as a decorative or functional finish. Marrakesh is the ideal product to deliver a polished concrete look for the interior or exterior of contemporary homes and commercial properties.

Marrakesh delivers a seamless finish with smooth curves flowing into one another evoking a sense of ease and continuity. A seamless finish is particularly elegant in a bathroom where it can be sculpted to smooth, rounded edges in contrast to the sharp, angular corners evident with plasterboard and paint, or tiles.

As a decorative finish for ornamental and aesthetic purposes, Marrakesh can bring a softness and warmth to feature walls, columns and fireplace surrounds. A range of creative looks is achievable – from a textured, rustic feel to a lustrous, polished finish.

Marrakesh is part of Rockcote’s Natural Materials range of completely natural finishes that have been developed with just enough modern technology to perform exceptionally on contemporary buildings.