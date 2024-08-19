The Unilever Range

ENTRO’s Unilever handles and accessories range is manufactured from 316 marine grade stainless steel providing superior durability and protection in even the harshest of conditions.

You can trust that rigorous testing has been conducted to support our durability promise. With cycle testing to 500,000, fire testing up to four hours, and a 25 year mechanical warranty, these products are built to last.

We also have a number of lever designs that are also DDA compliant.

Unilever’s ergonomic designs and customisable finishes can achieve any configuration without substituting appearance with ENTRO’s comprehensive lever range compatible with all plates and roses.

The Unilever Series provides the right combination of choice, compatibility, durability and design!

Rectangular plate lever #35 cylinder/concealed BLK

Entro's B3135 Lever finished black offers unparalleled customization. Rigorously tested, this lever has been engineered to meet DDA Compliance AS1428.1, and is certified for Fire Rated AS1530.4 standards. With its versatility and reliability, the B3135 Rectangular Plate Lever stands as a beacon of innovation in architectural hardware, catering to both aesthetic and regulatory needs in commercial environments.

Round rose leverset #10 DDA compliant MBLK

The B0110 round rose furniture combines simplicity and versatility. Manufactured from high grade stainless steel, the B0110 round rose furniture is ideal for use in any commercial, industrial or residential development.

Specification Information: