Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
UniCote Steel
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
UniCote Steel UniCote Select Pool
UniCote Steel UniCote Select Overhead
UniCote Steel UniCote Select Substrate
UniCote Steel UniCote Select Pool
UniCote Steel UniCote Select Overhead
UniCote Steel UniCote Select Substrate
||

UniCote Select

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025

UniCote Select effortlessly combines durability with aesthetic allure, showcasing an extensive array of colors and profiles. It harmoniously unites form and function, delivering impeccable quality, low maintenance, and lasting resilience.

Overview
Description

UniCote Select effortlessly combines durability with aesthetic allure, showcasing an extensive array of colors and profiles. It harmoniously unites form and function, delivering impeccable quality, low maintenance, and lasting resilience.

Warranty

  • Up to 30 years
  • Distance from marine: at least 400 m
  • Project-specific warranties available – pre-approved within 48 hours

Features

  • AZ150 aluminium/zinc alloy
  • Non-combustible (fire rated) to AS1530.3
  • Suitable for bushfire attack level BAL FZ
  • Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
  • Conforms to AS 1397:2021
  • Available in 23 Essential colours
  • Available in 38 Tasman colours

Applications

  • Roofing
  • Fascia and guttering
  • Cladding
  • Insulated Panels
  • Sheds

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
UniCote Select Data Sheet

1.27 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
UniCote Steel Building Professionals Brochure

6.47 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Unicote Steel Victoria 64-66 Ventura Place

1800 864 268
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap