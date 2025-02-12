UniCote Select
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025
UniCote Select effortlessly combines durability with aesthetic allure, showcasing an extensive array of colors and profiles. It harmoniously unites form and function, delivering impeccable quality, low maintenance, and lasting resilience.
Overview
Description
Warranty
- Up to 30 years
- Distance from marine: at least 400 m
- Project-specific warranties available – pre-approved within 48 hours
Features
- AZ150 aluminium/zinc alloy
- Non-combustible (fire rated) to AS1530.3
- Suitable for bushfire attack level BAL FZ
- Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
- Conforms to AS 1397:2021
- Available in 23 Essential colours
- Available in 38 Tasman colours
Applications
- Roofing
- Fascia and guttering
- Cladding
- Insulated Panels
- Sheds