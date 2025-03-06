Standing Seam Cladding: Versatile and contemporary cladding system for architectural expression

Standing Seam Cladding is a refined and flexible architectural cladding solution designed to enhance modern structures with a sleek, uninterrupted aesthetic. Its interlocking seams provide superior waterproofing and allow for seamless vertical, horizontal, or diagonal installation.

Crafted from premium materials such as copper, zinc, aluminium, and Unicote Lux steel, Standing Seam Cladding ensures longevity and durability with minimal maintenance. The concealed fixing system enhances its sophisticated appearance while offering protection against wind and water penetration.

Suitable for a wide range of applications, including high-end residential, commercial, and public buildings, it provides architects with the freedom to create bold, expressive facades that stand the test of time.