Standing Seam Cladding: Versatile and contemporary cladding system for architectural expression
Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025
Standing Seam Cladding is an elegant façade solution that blends modern aesthetics with exceptional weather resistance. Its strong interlocking panels offer flexibility, making it suitable for various architectural styles.
- Seamless vertical and horizontal installation options.
- Available in a range of premium metals.
- High resistance to environmental conditions.
- Concealed fixing system for a clean look.
- Suitable for curved and complex facades.
Overview
Standing Seam Cladding is a refined and flexible architectural cladding solution designed to enhance modern structures with a sleek, uninterrupted aesthetic. Its interlocking seams provide superior waterproofing and allow for seamless vertical, horizontal, or diagonal installation.
Crafted from premium materials such as copper, zinc, aluminium, and Unicote Lux steel, Standing Seam Cladding ensures longevity and durability with minimal maintenance. The concealed fixing system enhances its sophisticated appearance while offering protection against wind and water penetration.
Suitable for a wide range of applications, including high-end residential, commercial, and public buildings, it provides architects with the freedom to create bold, expressive facades that stand the test of time.
- Panel Width: 230mm – 530mm
- Seam Height: 25mm – 50mm
- Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
- Applications: Façades, feature walls, soffits
- Weight: Varies based on material selection
Customisable panel widths for unique designs.
Strong resistance to thermal expansion.
Compatible with curved and complex forms.
100% recyclable materials
Fire-resistant options available
Compliant with sustainable building standards