Euroclad Standing Seam Cladding Raby Bay
Euroclad Standing Seam Cladding Silver
Euroclad Standing Seam Cladding Black
Standing Seam Cladding: Versatile and contemporary cladding system for architectural expression

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025

Standing Seam Cladding is an elegant façade solution that blends modern aesthetics with exceptional weather resistance. Its strong interlocking panels offer flexibility, making it suitable for various architectural styles.

  • Product checkSeamless vertical and horizontal installation options.
  • Product checkAvailable in a range of premium metals.
  • Product checkHigh resistance to environmental conditions.
  • Product checkConcealed fixing system for a clean look.
  • Product checkSuitable for curved and complex facades.
Overview
Description

Standing Seam Cladding is a refined and flexible architectural cladding solution designed to enhance modern structures with a sleek, uninterrupted aesthetic. Its interlocking seams provide superior waterproofing and allow for seamless vertical, horizontal, or diagonal installation.

Crafted from premium materials such as copper, zinc, aluminium, and Unicote Lux steel, Standing Seam Cladding ensures longevity and durability with minimal maintenance. The concealed fixing system enhances its sophisticated appearance while offering protection against wind and water penetration.

Suitable for a wide range of applications, including high-end residential, commercial, and public buildings, it provides architects with the freedom to create bold, expressive facades that stand the test of time.

Specifications

  • Panel Width: 230mm – 530mm
  • Seam Height: 25mm – 50mm
  • Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
  • Applications: Façades, feature walls, soffits
  • Weight: Varies based on material selection
Technical Descriptions

  • Customisable panel widths for unique designs.

  • Strong resistance to thermal expansion.

  • Compatible with curved and complex forms.

Certifications/Sustainability

  • 100% recyclable materials

  • Fire-resistant options available

  • Compliant with sustainable building standards

Contact
Office AddressCoombabah, QLD

5/610 Pine Ridge Road

