UniCote LUX
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025
- Available in 12 unique patterned and textured finishes
- Unique substrate for natural, exotic and metallic finishes
- Non-combustible (fire rated) to AS1530.3
Overview
UniCote LUX is a premium pre-painted steel product designed to suit Australian high-end architecture. Combining the world’s best coil-coating technology with rigorous testing to Australian Standards, it ensures not only superior performance in the harsh Australian environment but also a stunning patterned and textured finish.
Warranty
- Up to 25 years
- Distance from marine: 400 m and up
- Project-specific warranties pre-approved within 48 hours
Features
- AM150 zinc/aluminium/magnesium alloy
- Suitable for bushfire attack level BAL FZ
- Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
- Conforms to AS 1397:2021
Applications
- Roofing
- Garage doors
- Cladding
- Insulated panels
- Sheds