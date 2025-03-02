UniCote LUX is a premium pre-painted steel product designed to suit Australian high-end architecture. Combining the world’s best coil-coating technology with rigorous testing to Australian Standards, it ensures not only superior performance in the harsh Australian environment but also a stunning patterned and textured finish.

Warranty

Up to 25 years

Distance from marine: 400 m and up

Project-specific warranties pre-approved within 48 hours

Features

AM150 zinc/aluminium/magnesium alloy

Suitable for bushfire attack level BAL FZ

Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013

Conforms to AS 1397:2021

Applications