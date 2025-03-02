Logo
UniCote Steel UniCote Lux 55 Prince Street Mornington
UniCote Steel UniCote Lux 5 Mountainview Ave Altona Heights
UniCote Steel UniCote Lux 8 Lambert Pl St Kilda
UniCote Steel UniCote Lux Corten Red North Bellarine Aquatic Centre
UniCote Steel UniCote Lux Long Angle Road
UniCote Steel UniCote Lux Substrate
||

UniCote LUX

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

UniCote LUX is a premium pre-painted steel product designed to suit Australian high-end architecture. Combining the world’s best coil-coating technology with rigorous testing to Australian Standards, it ensures superior performance in the harsh Australian environment and also a stunning patterned and textured finish.

  • Product checkAvailable in 12 unique patterned and textured finishes
  • Product checkUnique substrate for natural, exotic and metallic finishes
  • Product checkNon-combustible (fire rated) to AS1530.3
Overview
Description

UniCote LUX is a premium pre-painted steel product designed to suit Australian high-end architecture. Combining the world’s best coil-coating technology with rigorous testing to Australian Standards, it ensures not only superior performance in the harsh Australian environment but also a stunning patterned and textured finish.

Warranty

  • Up to 25 years
  • Distance from marine: 400 m and up
  • Project-specific warranties pre-approved within 48 hours

Features

  • AM150 zinc/aluminium/magnesium alloy
  • Suitable for bushfire attack level BAL FZ
  • Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
  • Conforms to AS 1397:2021

Applications

  • Roofing
  • Garage doors
  • Cladding
  • Insulated panels
  • Sheds

 

DrawingBrochure
UniCote LUX Brochure

4.67 MB

Download
Unicote LUX Data Sheet

1.32 MB

Download
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Unicote Steel Victoria 64-66 Ventura Place

1800 864 268
