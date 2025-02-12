Logo
UniCote Extreme

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025

UniCote Extreme is made from marine grade aluminium alloy – a premium roofing and cladding solution with the highest durability, formability and colour retention. UniCote Extreme is made from the same marine grade alloy used to build boats; its superior corrosion resistance is designed for all applications, including very severe marine and heavy industrial environments.

Overview
Description

UniCote Extreme is made from marine grade aluminium alloy – a premium roofing and cladding solution with the highest durability, formability and colour retention. UniCote Extreme is made from the same marine grade alloy used to build boats; its superior corrosion resistance is designed for all applications, including very severe marine and heavy industrial environments.

Warranty

  • Up to 30 years
  • Distance from marine: 0 m and up
  • Project-specific warranties pre-approved within 48 hours

Features

  • 5005 H34 Aluminium
  • Non-combustible (fire rated); AS1530.3
  • Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
  • Available in 23 Essential colours
  • Available in 38 Tasman colours

Applications

  • Roofing
  • Cladding

Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Unicote Steel Victoria 64-66 Ventura Place

1800 864 268
