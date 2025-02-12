UniCote Extreme
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025
UniCote Extreme is made from marine grade aluminium alloy – a premium roofing and cladding solution with the highest durability, formability and colour retention. UniCote Extreme is made from the same marine grade alloy used to build boats; its superior corrosion resistance is designed for all applications, including very severe marine and heavy industrial environments.
Overview
Warranty
- Up to 30 years
- Distance from marine: 0 m and up
- Project-specific warranties pre-approved within 48 hours
Features
- 5005 H34 Aluminium
- Non-combustible (fire rated); AS1530.3
- Conforms to AS/NZS 2728:2013
- Available in 23 Essential colours
- Available in 38 Tasman colours
Applications
- Roofing
- Cladding