Underfloor Electric Heaters and Rug Heaters from Coldbuster Floor Heating Australia

The Coldbuster Electric Radiant Floor Heating system and Rug Heaters provides an economical and effective alternative to traditional central heating systems. The system can be switched off in individual rooms saving energy costs, and features Coldbuster’s patented 1.5 mm-thin element design which is suitable for floor heating in new projects or for retrofitting heating in existing buildings.

Thinnest Heating Element Technology delivers excellent energy efficiency

The heating element of the cables are the thinnest heating element technology available allowing it to be as close as possible to the floor finish.

Proximity to floor surface cuts down reaction time to 15 - 30 minutes

Uses less power to heat the floor

Specifically designed floor heating systems to suit a southern hemisphere climate

Safe and fully waterproof with full earth screen, waterproof, self-regulating element



Maintenance Free Underfloor Heating Solutions

The underfloor heaters require no maintenance

Design parameters between 60-80W/psqm as compared to screed/slab floor heating 150-250W/psqm

Thermostatically controlled with air or floor probe sensor type programmable or manually operated thermostats

Franchise and agent installation network established throughout Australia

Custom designed floor heating solutions, supply and installation services

All heating systems are supported by a full product and installation warranty



Designed simple Coldbuster rug heating mat- just unroll, plug in and begin to warm yourself

Extremely low cos to run at approximately 5 to 20 cents per hour

Weigh resilient so you can place heavier items such as tables and chairs over the rug heaters

Integrated with two over heating thermal cut out systems for reliable safety and use in homes with children or pets

Even warmth with silicone insutlated heating elements

Available in three sizes: 1.1 x 1.6m, 1.4 x 2.1m, 1.8 x 2.7m



Coldbuster consultants partner with clients to ensure each project is executed on time and to budget. This professional floor heating installation service ensures that the Coldbuster floor heating systems are installed in accordance with local building regulations. These innovative heating systems provide the ideal solution to your domestic and commercial underfloor heating requirements.