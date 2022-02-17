Unaporte open vertical lift

The Perfect Lift For Your Residential & Commercial Building. Suitable for a maximum lifting height of 3m. With our unique vertical lift, you can reach all levels of your building with minimal intervention in the existing building structure. Suitable for a maximum lifting height of 2m for DDA compliance & 3m for residential. Without a shaft, the lift finds its place in all possible installation situations.

Features and benefits:

All inclusive concept

Full graphic display

Weatherproof design

Easy Retrofitting



Rated load: 375kg

Travel height: up to 3 meters

Capacity: 1-2 persons

Landings: 2-Stops

Open platform lift

The vertical lift from Ascendor proves itself in both public and private use: particularly robust materials and user-friendly technology make it an all-purpose solution for wheelchair users and people with other walking disabilities – whether with a rollator or also for convenience transporting heavy objects.

Materials

Design finish in silver metallic, LED display, automatic control of the doors, soft start and soft stop, emergency call button, emergency stop switch, automatic speed reduction in front of the stops, contact baffle on the underside of the platform and grab handle.