Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Direct Lifts-Logo-2020
Direct Lifts Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift Balcony
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift Bottom View
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift Image
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift Balcony
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift Bottom View
Unaporte Platform Wheelchair Lift Image

Unaporte open vertical lift

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2022

The Perfect Lift For Your Residential & Commercial Building. Suitable for a maximum lifting height of 3m. With our unique vertical lift, you can reach all levels of your building with minimal intervention in the existing building structure.

Overview
Description

The Perfect Lift For Your Residential & Commercial Building. Suitable for a maximum lifting height of 3m. With our unique vertical lift, you can reach all levels of your building with minimal intervention in the existing building structure. Suitable for a maximum lifting height of 2m for DDA compliance & 3m for residential. Without a shaft, the lift finds its place in all possible installation situations.

Features and benefits:

  • All inclusive concept
  • Full graphic display
  • Weatherproof design
  • Easy Retrofitting

Rated load: 375kg
Travel height: up to 3 meters
Capacity: 1-2 persons
Landings: 2-Stops

Open platform lift

The vertical lift from Ascendor proves itself in both public and private use: particularly robust materials and user-friendly technology make it an all-purpose solution for wheelchair users and people with other walking disabilities – whether with a rollator or also for convenience transporting heavy objects.

Materials

Design finish in silver metallic, LED display, automatic control of the doors, soft start and soft stop, emergency call button, emergency stop switch, automatic speed reduction in front of the stops, contact baffle on the underside of the platform and grab handle.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ascendor Unaporte Brochure

904.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Unaporte Wheelchair Lift Drawing A

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Unaporte Wheelchair Lift Drawing B

888.93 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

NSW Office Unit8/20-28 Ricketty St. Mascot

1300 240 298
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

QLD Office 43 Telford St

1300 240 298
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap