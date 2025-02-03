UMBRA QUATTRO: Heavy duty, retractable PVC top roof structure

Quattro is retractable roof PVC heavy duty membrane system with clean minimalistic lines and innovative technology



Description:

Quattro system that combines sophisticated technology and innovative concept is created to breathe new life into outdoor living areas with its modern architectural form along with a unique sense of design. Quattro is characterised by an advanced technology and exalting the product aesthetics.

Quattro has clean modern lines with a minimalist geometric appearance and it is the latest in UMBRA’s extensive contemporary collection of outdoor living solutions. System also introduces innovative world’s first lighting that is integrated within the fabric layer by inspired unique asymmetrical lines.The patented lighting system is also equipped with RGB Led - Hidden Stripe lighting to vary color and Led Stripe Dimmer lighting on sides within the structure to provide intensity or HDD Lux High Power Led lighting options integrated on fabric.

Individual modules can be customised up to 5.5m wide and 8m projection with flexible installation methods such as integration to existing structures, wall mounting and free standing for larger outdoor areas.