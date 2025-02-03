UMBRA QUATTRO: Heavy duty, retractable PVC top roof structure
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2025
Quattro is retractable roof PVC heavy duty membrane system with clean minimalistic lines and innovative technology. Quattro system that combines sophisticated technology and innovative concept is created to breathe new life into outdoor living areas with its modern architectural form along with a unique sense of design.
- Heavy Duty PVC Top,
- Integrated gutters for clean visual impact and aesthetics,
- Dual PVC membrane option when using the Linear Fabric Infused LED.
- Side glass closures - optional,
- Waterproof heaters/speakers - optional,
- LED and RGB light - optional.
Overview
Quattro is retractable roof PVC heavy duty membrane system with clean minimalistic lines and innovative technology
Description:
Quattro system that combines sophisticated technology and innovative concept is created to breathe new life into outdoor living areas with its modern architectural form along with a unique sense of design. Quattro is characterised by an advanced technology and exalting the product aesthetics.
Quattro has clean modern lines with a minimalist geometric appearance and it is the latest in UMBRA’s extensive contemporary collection of outdoor living solutions. System also introduces innovative world’s first lighting that is integrated within the fabric layer by inspired unique asymmetrical lines.The patented lighting system is also equipped with RGB Led - Hidden Stripe lighting to vary color and Led Stripe Dimmer lighting on sides within the structure to provide intensity or HDD Lux High Power Led lighting options integrated on fabric.
Individual modules can be customised up to 5.5m wide and 8m projection with flexible installation methods such as integration to existing structures, wall mounting and free standing for larger outdoor areas.
- CAD Files available by request.
- Rafter: 252 mm x 81 mm x 2 mm
- Gutter: 160 mm x 140 mm x 2,5 mm
- Post: 160 mm x 160 mm x 3 mm
- Extruded aluminium frame, gutters - clean edges.
- Electrostatic powder-coated frame.
- High-quality aluminum extrusion profiles (Aluminium Alloy 6063-T6).
- High grade stainless steel connection components.
- Concealed screws to offer clean finish.
- Large span with 5500mm dimension.
- Remote control for operation of mechanism and lighting.
- One side or alternating drainage on sides by invisible 40 mm slope.
- Patented lighting technology integrated within the fabric layer (Symmetrical / Asymmetrical design options).
- Fully waterproof coverage.
- Internal rainwater down-pipe for columns.
- Heat resistant, %100 waterproof and flame retardant blackout fabric with alternative color options.
- Extended open sky when roof retracted (open sky up to %83).
- Invisibly integrated electrical cables.
- In addition to standard RAL colours, Exclusive and Texture range aluminium colours can be offered as extended selection.
- Applicability of guillotine, sliding / sliding frame / folding glass and zip systems.
- Compact 26 rpm direct drive motor box system to ensure smooth and quick operation.
- Patented F3 slider with four horizontal & four vertical wheels for smooth operation.
- High strength timing belt for balanced movement inside rafters.
- Production in compliance with CE, ISO 9001, ISO 1400 and NVA standards.