UMBRA EXXEN: Retractable bioclimatic louvred roof structure
Last Updated on 23 Feb 2025
Exxen is a high-end scissors bioclimatic aluminum pergola system that performs the most desired function in outdoor living spaces with its fully retractable feature. It is designed to enhance your exteriors considerably to enable absolute protection and more relaxing time for any kind of outdoor living areas.
- Fully retractable louvres,
- Integrated gutters for clean visual impact and aesthetics,
- Foam insulated louvres for exceptional thermal comfort,
- Side glass closures - optional,
- Waterproof heaters/speakers - optional
- LED and RGB light - optional.
Overview
Perfect fusion of functionality, redefinition of outdoor living areas
It is designed to enhance your exteriors considerably to enable absolute protection and more relaxing time for any kind of outdoor living areas. The system is uniquely flexible and modular custom built to be adapted various types of large application areas such as restaurants, terraces, balconies either private or commercial with its distinguished design.
System enables you to make shadow control thanks to a simple opening and closing system with automated pivoting louvres that provides natural air flow effect and exceptional quality of outdoor life in the open air.
Thanks to its retraction feature Exxen allows you to see the open sky clearly and helps you benefit from daylight at the maximum level. It is extremely suitable for using your outdoor living space in all seasons and contributes to preserving your stylish line by showing an aesthetic harmony with other complementary products.
Individual modules can be custom made in your specified finish up to 7m wide and 9m projection with flexible integration solution between existing structures with an operable architecture.Also several modules can be linked to each other and even larger patio roof can be created by coupling multible modules.
Along with the aluminum materials that make up the majority of the system, Exxen comes up with
two different maximum size options. The system can be extended up to 9 meters projection and 4
meters of width or 8 meters projection and 4,5 meters of width dimensions, that is a practicable option especially for lengthwise applications. When it comes up with a maximum width of 7 meters, projection will be up to 6 meters and that’s an efficient solution with covering of large commercial areas.
System is visually enriched with its elegant Hidden Led Stripe and RGB lighting options that can be ajdusted according to current mood of user.Also optional insulation foam is available that enables heat and sound insulation.
- CAD Files available by request.
- Rafter: 180 mm x 200 mm x 3,5 mm
- Gutter: 180 mm x 200 mm x 3,5 mm
- Post: 180 mm x 180 mm x 3,5 mm
- Louvre: 293 mm x 40 mm x 2,5 mm
- Extruded aluminium frame, blades & gutters - clean edges.
- Electrostatic powder-coated frame.
- High-quality aluminum extrusion profiles (Aluminium Alloy 6063-T6).
- Concealed screws to offer clean finish.
- High grade stainless steel connection components.
- High strength timing belt for balanced movement inside rafters.
- Large span with 7000mm dimension.
- Projection availability up to 9030mm dimension.
- Remote control for operation of mechanism and lighting.
- Double-walled aerofoil louvres with superior strength and durability.
- Adjustable louvres for any position.
- Extended open sky when roof retracted.
- Dimmer option to adjust lux intensity.
- Antibacterial polyurethane foam insulation which can be integrated into the louvre to provide sound and heat insulation.
- Air and water insulation between joining axis of multiple applications is provided by U profile.
- Applicability of guillotine, sliding / sliding frame / folding glass and zip systems.
- Fully waterproof coverage when louvres are in fully closed position.
- Functional seal integration on louvre channel to prevent water leaking and provide extra insulation.
- Seal integration along structure for water insulation and temperature resistance.
- The water is flowed down to the main gutters by special drainage channels along the louvres and drained through columns.
- Optional edge cover profile which complete smooth design.
- Hidden direct drive double shaft motorbox with Somfy® motor operates retracting motion.
- Production in compliance with CE, ISO 9001, ISO 1400 and NVA standarts.
- In addition to standart RAL colors, Exclusive and Texture range aluminium.