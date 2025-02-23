UMBRA EXXEN: Retractable bioclimatic louvred roof structure

Perfect fusion of functionality, redefinition of outdoor living areas

Exxen is a high-end scissors bioclimatic aluminum pergola system that performs the most desired function in outdoor living spaces with its fully retractable feature.

It is designed to enhance your exteriors considerably to enable absolute protection and more relaxing time for any kind of outdoor living areas. The system is uniquely flexible and modular custom built to be adapted various types of large application areas such as restaurants, terraces, balconies either private or commercial with its distinguished design.

System enables you to make shadow control thanks to a simple opening and closing system with automated pivoting louvres that provides natural air flow effect and exceptional quality of outdoor life in the open air.

Thanks to its retraction feature Exxen allows you to see the open sky clearly and helps you benefit from daylight at the maximum level. It is extremely suitable for using your outdoor living space in all seasons and contributes to preserving your stylish line by showing an aesthetic harmony with other complementary products.

Individual modules can be custom made in your specified finish up to 7m wide and 9m projection with flexible integration solution between existing structures with an operable architecture.Also several modules can be linked to each other and even larger patio roof can be created by coupling multible modules.

Along with the aluminum materials that make up the majority of the system, Exxen comes up with

two different maximum size options. The system can be extended up to 9 meters projection and 4

meters of width or 8 meters projection and 4,5 meters of width dimensions, that is a practicable option especially for lengthwise applications. When it comes up with a maximum width of 7 meters, projection will be up to 6 meters and that’s an efficient solution with covering of large commercial areas.

System is visually enriched with its elegant Hidden Led Stripe and RGB lighting options that can be ajdusted according to current mood of user.Also optional insulation foam is available that enables heat and sound insulation.